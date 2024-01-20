Trinity Academy honors late coach Lawrence with alumni game, ceremony; announce memorial scholarship

Anyone who knew the late Mike Lawrence knew his chair.

Ever-present on the sidelines for Kankakee Trinity Academy boys and girls basketball games, both teams that were Lawrence-led, sat an adjustable, portable chair that the KTA athletic director, boys and girls hoops coach, softball coach, PE teacher and guidance counselor sat in to coach his basketball games, a large chair to accommodate him after a knee replacement that coworkers often would tease him about.

Lawrence, who died last June after a battle with brain cancer, might not have had his physical presence in that chair inside the KTA gym Thursday night, but his spirit certainly was. So were 75 yellow roses and a stuffed teddy bear that bears his resemblance, as the school kicked off their fundraiser for the Mike Lawrence Memorial Scholarship with a boys basketball alumni charity game Thursday night.

“He would have been ecstatic about it,” Max McCleary, a 2020 Trinity graduate who suited up Thursday, said. “All his former players getting together to play the game we love, the game that he loved, it would have been awesome to have him here for it.”

Sarah Delgao, an English teacher at KTA and a former assistant softball coach under Lawrence, discussed the idea with Lawrence’s widow, Andrea, last May. The two agreed that once he won his battle — he had already defeated a stage one B-Cell Lymphoma diagnosis and bout with COVID-19 that left him in the Intensive Care Unit for 23 days — the game would be held in the fall.

While the Trinity community obviously would have loved to have been able to have him present, Delgado knows how meaningful it is for his name to have a way to tangible live on with the scholarship in his name. The school raised more than $1,700 at the gate Thursday to kickstart the scholarship fund to create a new tradition they plan on keeping around forever.

“He loved these guys so much, and they loved him,” Delgado said. “I would have loved for him to see it, but the fact we have a scholarship in his name, his legacy will live on.”

With the help of athletic director Ashley Seyden, a former player of Lawrence’s that graduated from Trinity in 2018, and assistant athletic director and boys and girls volleyball coach Chrissy Hathaway, who worked with Lawrence for several decades at several schools, Delgado’s vision came to life.

Seyden, who worked in the emergency room at Riverside before she was asked to replace her former coach, has learned a lot in a short amount of time as she attempts to replace a man who’s simply irreplaceable. And in her eyes, the amount of people in the KTA community that stepped up to put Thursday night together is representative of the way they’ve come together to try and replace a man who did everything.

“We have such a big village, and I feel like so much of what it’s taking so many people to do, he did by himself,” Seyden said. “I know the dedication he had here was unmatched. It’s incredible to see everything he did and everything he had his hand in.”

And for Hathaway, being asked to help put in the work in remembrance of someone who did all the work was a true honor.

“I’m so thankful for Coach and his influence in my life; he was my biggest protector and cheerleader in life,” Hathaway said. “He encouraged me to coach and always listened when I needed it.

“I’m so honored to be a part of continuing his dream in the gym.”

In addition to the game, which McCleary and the home team on the scoreboard won 60-50, a special ceremony was held before the game. Those 75 yellow roses came from 75 current and former Eagles that once played for Lawrence. They were the same yellow roses the schools sent for his wake, and the same one that 2023 graduate Kendall Jackson brought to Andrea on the day of his funeral.

They were also the same yellow roses that made up Andrea’s bouquet when her and Mike got married. And his funeral was on their anniversary, June 9. Delgado knew they had to again be a part of a special ceremony that she knew the school had to have, one that included history teacher Rod Miller placing a plaque above his chair.

“Clearly, God wanted Andrea to have her roses and bouquet on her anniversary, the day of her funeral,” Delgado said. “And I just thought that we needed to honor him in some way other than the game.

“Since he passed in June, we didn’t have a school assembly, we didn’t have an all-school function, so I thought it was important for anyone who played for coach or was a part of the school for the 13 years he was here, to have an opportunity to lay a rose on that chair.”

In addition to raising money and honoring Lawrence, the game also allowed about 16 former players to get back together Thursday, most of them graduates within the past decade. And they all came together to honor a man that loved what he did and the people he worked with, coached and taught so much that he never retired, even when faced with multiple threatening diseases.

“He was everybody’s friend, dad, confidant, he was everybody’s mentor, and he took that to heart,” Delgado said. “People retire in order to do what they want, and Coach did every day what he wanted to do, he didn’t need to retire.

“His retirement’s in heaven.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the Mike Lawrence Memorial Scholarship fund can email kta@k3trinityacademy.org, call the school at 815-935-8080, or go to the school at 1580 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee.