ROUNDUP: Kays, Boilers win Friday night boys hoops; Coal City wrestling wins ICE Tournament

(Friday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

(3A-9)Kankakee 65, Rich Township 61 (OT)

The Kays trailed after each of the first three quarters before forcing overtime and prevailing down the stretch to improve to 15-2 (2-2). Larenz Walters had 23 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Damontae May went for 16 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Lincoln Williams chipped in 10 points, three boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 76, Lockport 61

BBCHS improved its record to 13-4 overall. Brandon Harris led the way with a team-high 20 points, followed by teammates Ethan Kohl (17 points), Anthony Kemp (14) and Tyran Bender (11).

Grant Park 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 51

Grant Park outscored G-SW 21-11 in the fourth quarter to earn a hard-fought homecoming victory. Blake Brown erupted for 31 points to lead the Dragons. Jayden Kaack scored nine points, which was one more point than teammate Caiden Benson. Ryder Greenholt chipped in seven points.

Gardner-South Wilmington opened with a 16-7 lead before falling short to drop to 6-14 on the season. Cale Halpin recorded a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant added seven points and Nathan States had six points.

St. Anne 71, Momence 45

Chris Link totaled 19 points to lead the Cardinals (11-10) to a double-digit victory. Jordan Davis finished with 16 points and Deion Fifer chipped in 10 points.

Austin Lynch paced Momence (5-14) with a team-high 21 points. Nick Charbonneau tallied 10 points. Jevon Sneed had six points.

Watseka 44, St. Thomas More 38 (OT)

Watseka claimed an overtime victory to improve to 11-7 and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Evan LaBelle totaled 15 points to help lead the Warriors. James Newell contributed 10 points. Hagen Hoy and Myles Lynch each had eight points apiece.

Trinity 83, Mooseheart 66

Trinity led 46-26 at halftime before never turning back to improve to 9-3 overall. Tommy Kujawa had a monster night, totaling a game-high 35 points to lead the Eagles. Luke Green contributed 22 points.

Donovan 55, Tri-Point 22

Donovan claimed a double-digit win over the Chargers to improve its record to 8-12. Braden Klecan totaled 15 points, six rebounds and five steals to help lead the Wildcats. Griffen Walters added 15 points, seven board and three steals. Carter Ponton had four points, nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Manteno 55, Wilmington 46

Manteno improved its record to 16-4 and 6-1 in the Illinois Central Conference with a win over Wilmington. Ray Lee finished with 17 points to lead the Panthers. Kyle McCullough contributed 15 points, which was 10 more points than teammates Porter Chandler and Nicky Johnson.

Lucas Rink paced the Wildcats (9-6) with 14 points, followed by teammates Ryan Nelson (12 points) and Kyle Farrell (nine points).

Peotone 62, Coal City 33

Brandon Weiss recorded 26 points and seven rebounds to help lead Peotone (6-12) to its sixth win of the season. Ruben Velasco finished with a double-double, totaling 23 points and 14 rebounds. Logan Mather chipped in nine rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers (7-11).

WRESTLING

Coal City 54, Notre Dame 18; Joliet Catholic 60, Coal City 0

Coal City concluded the regular season with a 35-5 overall record. Owen Petersen (105 pounds), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Huston (132), Evan Greggain (138), Brock Finch (144), Brant Widlowski (150), Trace Wilson (157), Landin Benson (165), James Keigher (175) and Cade Poyner (190) collectively paced the Coalers with victories against Notre Dame.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Olivet 5, Northern Illinois 2

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

(Saturday)

WRESTLING

Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet

Coal City 248.5, Wilmington 128, Streator 90.5, Peotone 77.5, Reed-Custer 71, Lisle 60.5, Herscher 48, Manteno 47

Coal City claimed the ICE title with a meet-best 248-5 points. Owen Petersen (106 pounds), Cooper Morris (113), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Huston (132), Brant Widowski (150), Landin Benson (165) and Cade Poyner (190) each claimed individual ICE titles to collectively lead the Coalers.

Parker Adams (157) led the Wildcats with a first-place finish at 157 pounds.

Micah Spinazzola (144) claimed the 144-pound ICE crown to lead the Blue Devils.

Sam Begler claimed the ICE crown at 138-pounds to help lead the Comets.

Gerrit Osenga (126) and Logan Norris (138) collectively paced the Tigers with second-place finishes in the ICE at their respective weight classes.

Carter Watkins (170) earned the 170-pound ICE title to lead the Panthers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 60, Normal West 50

The Boilermakers (10-11) took control of Saturday’s nonconference matinee with a double-digit win. Sadie Grabow scored 22 points to pace the home team. Nia Lawrence had 11 points and Ava Johnson scored nine points.

(2A-9)Watseka 65, St. Thomas More 36

The Warriors were in control from the opening jump as they improved to 20-1 on the season. Jasmine Essington had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Watseka, who also got a 15-point night from Brianna Denault. Megan Martin had eight points, which is how many rebounds Lauren Tegtmeyer had.

Peotone 49, Prairie Central 22

Peotone picked up a double-digit victory to improve to 16-4 overall. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 20 points. Addie Graffeo scored 15 points and Jolynn Murray had five points.

Reed-Custer 48, Beecher 35

Reed-Custer improved its record to 12-11. Kaylee Tribble finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block to help lead the Comets. Mya Beard added nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Madison Keenan tallied nine points, seven rebounds and one block. Alyssa Wollenzien chipped in nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Beecher fell to 12-11 with a nonconference defeat to Reed-Custer. Emma Tiltges paced the Bobcats with 12 points, followed by teammates Jenna Pevion (11 points) and Evelyn Jablonski (six points).

Milford 31, Chrisman 20

The surging Bearcats won their third in a row to improve to 12-10 and 5-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Hunter Mowrey posted another double-double with 10 points, 16 rebounds and two assists. Jasmin Cullum had a well-rounded eight points, five boards and two steals. Cadence Schubert tallied six points and five boards.

(2A-8)Central-Southeastern 78, Cissna Park 45

Regan King and Addison Lucht each scored 10 points for the Timberwolves (14-7), who were stymied by one of the top teams in Class 2A Saturday. Lucht added four assists, three rebounds and a steal while King hauled in two rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

(3A-9)Kankakee 81, Brooks 33

The Kays improved to 16-2 on the year with a commanding win at the Chops Billinger Memorial Shootout in Chicago. Lincoln Williams went for a game-high 21 points. Larenz Walters scored 16 points and Anthony Lewis Jr. scored 10 points.

Manteno 55, Peotone 42

The Panthers won their 10th game in a row, improving to 17-4 and 7-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with Saturday’s rivalry win. Ray Lee’s 19 points led the team, followed by 11 points from Jason Brown and nine points from Nicky Johnson.

Watseka 44, Herscher 35

Watseka won its fifth straight game to improve to 12-7 on the season. Evan LeBelle led the Warriors with 15 points, followed by Hagen Hoy (12 points) and Myles Lynch (nine points).

Herscher fell to 3-16 on the season with a nonconference loss to Watseka. Austin Buckley paced the Tigers with 14 points. Payton Young scored nine points, which was three more points than teammates Alek Draper and Travis Jones.

Cissna Park 69, Grant Park 48

After a six-game losing streak, the Timberwolves (5-16) are heating up with their third win in their last four games. Dierks Neukomm exploded for 32 points, scoring eight points in each of the four quarters. Colson Carley scored 18 points and Seth Walder had 10 points.

Sam Marquardt’s 25 points led Grace (3-14). Ethan Reynolds added 16 points.

Milford 64, Chrisman 59

The Bearcats picked up a Vermilion Valley Conference win to improve to 9-12, 2-5. Gavin Schunke was the biggest factor in that win, going off for 29 points. Brandon Torbet scored 12 points and Tyler Runner had nine points.

La Salette 53, Central 40

A slow start with four first-quarter points caught up to the Comets (16-8) Saturday. Blake Chandler had 12 points to lead Central. Aidan Podowicz had nine points and Logan Fritz had seven points.

Trinity 63, Westlake Christian 38

Trinity improved to 10-3 on the year with a double-digit victory over Westlake Christian. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with a team-high 21 points. Ethan Shurman recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Green had 10 points.