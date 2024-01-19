ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls dominate Thorton; BBCHS edges Sandburg in tight affair

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 49, Thornton 20

Kankakee held Thornton scoreless in the first quarter before going on to cruise to victory and improve to 15-8 and 7-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Malea Harrison poured in a team-high 22 points to help lead the Kays. Nikkel Johnson contributed 10 points, and Benkwasha Stroud finished with five points.

Bbchs 37, Sandburg 35

Bradley-Bourbonnais edged Sandburg in a crossover Southwest Suburban Conference matchup to improve to 10-11 on the season. Nia Lawrence led the way, totaling a team-high 11 points for the Boilermakers. Ava Johnson added nine points, which was one more point than teammate Ellie Haggard.

(2A-RV)Bishop Mac 64, Chicago Hope Academy 51

Bishop McNamara improved to 17-4 on the season with a double-digit victory. Trinity Davis erupted for 32 points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Leigha Brown finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Trinitee Thompson recorded a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and one block.

Peotone 53, (2A-RV)Coal City 36

Peotone’s win against Coal City helped the Blue Devils take control of the Illinois Central Eight Conference and improve to 15-4 and 8-1 in the ICE. Addie Graffeo and Madi Schroeder collectively led Peotone with 14 points apiece. Abbie Chenoweth tallied 10 points, and Jolynn Murray chipped in eight points.

Coal City (16-3) was handed its third loss of the season in double-digit fashion. Mia Ferrias paced the Coalers with 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Kylee Kennell added nine points, two rebounds and a steal. Emma Rodriguez chipped in seven points and five rebounds.

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Donovan-St. Anne 27

Addi Fair scored 22 points to help lead the Panthers to a 15-6 overall record. Maddie Simms totaled 10 points, and Aspen Lardi pitched in eight points.

Donovan-St. Anne fell to 3-9 with a defeat to G-SW. No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Reed-Custer 48, Streator 42 (OT)

Reed-Custer claimed an overtime conference victory to improve to 11-11 on the season. Kaylee Tribble recorded a monster double-double, totaling 22 points, 18 rebounds, two steals and one block to lead the Comets. Mya Beard added 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Alyssa Wollenzien chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

Manteno 47, Wilmington 33

Manteno picked up a conference win to improve to 11-10 and 4-5 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Sara Schmidt led the Panthers with 18 points, 13 rebounds and one block. Maddie Gesky finished just shy of a double-double with eight points, 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Sydney Sosnowski and Ava Peterson had five points apiece.

Lexi Liaromatis scored 11 points to pace the Wildcats (8-12). Nikki Quigley contributed six points, and Alaina Clark had five points.

Paxton-Buckley- Loda 42, Iroquois West 36

Amelia Scharp paced the Raiders (14-8) with 20 points. Ilyana Nambo had eight points.

Tri-Point 49, Grant Park 23

Abby Watson totaled seven points, two rebounds and two steals to pace the Dragons, who fell to 2-15 on the season. Alejandra Maldonado contributed six points, four rebounds and two steals. Kennedy Marcotte chipped in four points and six rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Donovan 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 60

Donovan improved to 7-12 on the season with a win against G-SW. Braden Klecan led the Wildcats with 17 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Brendan Hennieke added 16 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Griffen Walters chipped in a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Gardner-South Wilmington dropped to 6-13 on the season with a defeat to Donovan. Cale Halpin poured in 19 points to pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant and Jarrek Harris each contributed 11 points apiece.

WRESTLING

Coal City 78, Reed-Custer 3

Coal City improved its record to 34-4 after finishing the Illinois Central Eight Conference duals 7-0. Cooper Morris (113 pounds), Culan Lindemuth (120), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Huston (132), Brock Finch (144), Brant Widlowski (150), Trace Wilson (157), Landin Benson (165), James Keigher (175) each picked up pinfall victories to collectively lead the Coalers. Emmett Easton (215), Cade Poyner (195), Evan Greggain (138) and Owen Petersen (106) chipped in wins via forfeit.

Christian Mounts secured the only win on the mat for Reed-Custer with a 10-6 decision win at 285-pounds.