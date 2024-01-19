COLLEGE BASKETBALL: KCC men top unbeaten Triton; Women handle GSU JV

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Community College Cavaliers men’s basketball defeated Triton College 101-85 in men’s basketball Wednesday night. The victory was big for the Cavaliers, as the Trojans had been undefeated, leading the NJCAA Region 4 standings with their perfect 17-0 record headed into Wednesday’s affair.

The Cavaliers, now on a five-game win streak, improved to 13-5 on the year with their win against the 13th-ranked NJCAA Division I team in the country.

An energetic crowd helped KCC gain the momentum they needed to continue scoring as they surged ahead and built an early 7-4 lead up to 21-10. Triton cut the deficit back to single digits with a 3-pointer, but Chavez Woods stopped the momentum when he stole the ball and scored on the next Triton possession.

After much back and forth, a basket by Noah Mason and two free throws from Lucas Burton put the Cavaliers up 34-19, before a rebound and score from Khylan McKennie gave KCC another two points. The Trojans had a four-point run to close out the first half, but it wouldn’t be enough to close KCC’s lead.

The Cavaliers led 46-31 at halftime, which would prove to be just what they needed to take the victory, as the Trojans returned from the locker room with renewed energy.

An offensive effort from the Trojans found early success in the second half and they closed the Cavaliers’ lead to 48-41. KCC remained strong, keeping up with Triton, before going on a run to score 10 uninterrupted points, which reinstated their lead to 65-46. The Trojans scored 10 points in quick succession in response, but the effort was matched by a quick defensive step up from the Cavaliers down the stretch.

Dwain Nash sank two free throws to put the Cavaliers up by 21 points, their biggest lead of the game, at 95-74. As they had in the first half, the Trojans attempted to make a late comeback, but the Cavaliers’ lead proved to be too great, and they took the victory 101-85.

<strong>All hands on deck in women’s win</strong>

KCC’s Cavaliers women shut down the Governors State University JV team 72-45 on Thursday night. The match-up featured several rotations of KCC players, allowing 11 different Cavaliers to score.

KCC sprung out to an early 11-0 lead in the first quarter with a 3-pointer from Kayla Jackson, four points from Jaida Taylor and a basket each from Aniyah Moody and Amaria Pender. The Jaguars scored on back-to-back 3-pointers to get on the board, but a surge forward with four points from Myllena De Sousa and six from Jazmyn Smith helped them to a commanding 21-7 lead after a quarter that turned into a 37-18 lead by halftime.

The Cavaliers found scoring success in the third quarter, which started off strong when Taylor scored on an assist from Valorie Dagg. Smith quickly followed with four points, and Pender and Moody added two points apiece to put KCC up 47-18.

The Jaguars did score 10 points in quick succession in the third, but by the time Zipporah Johnson connected with Moody to score the final points of the quarter, the KCC lead was at a comfortable 57-32.

The Jaguars had their highest scoring quarter of the night in the final quarter, but KCC was prepared with a strong defense. Johnson matched a GSU 3-pointer before Dagg stole the ball and scored. Smith scored another two from under the basket for a 7-0 run that put what little doubt there was to the final to rest.

The Cavaliers improved to 8-9 this season and will host the Highland Community College Cougars at 1 p.m. today, which will be followed by the men’s game.

Josh Ray led the Cavs with 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Woods added 20 points, four rebounds and six assists. Lucas Burton had 15 points and four rebounds. Nash tacked on 13 points and five assists. Mason had 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Rashad Smith rounded out the Cavs with eight points and eight rebounds.

Smith recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds and an assist. Taylor had 12 points and nine rebounds. Jackson added 12 points (four 3-pointers), five rebounds and two assists. Pender had seven points, two assists and two steals. De Sousa and Moody added six points each.