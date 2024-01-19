BOYS BASKETBALL: Bobcats celebrate homecoming with key RVC win over Central, improve to 20-0

BEECHER — As he began putting the finishing touches on his preseason preparations for his senior season over the fall, Beecher’s four-year starting guard, Adyn McGinley, delivered a message to his teammates about what he wanted the focus of their last run together to be.

“I told the guys at the beginning of the year my main goal was, obviously we’re going to lose games, my main goal was to just have fun with it,” McGinley said.

Twenty games in, the Bobcats have yet to lose a game.

In Friday’s matchup between the top two teams in the River Valley Conference boys basketball standings, Beecher (20-0, 8-0) led from wire to wire on its homecoming to defeat Central (14-7, 7-2) 85-53.

“Trust in ourselves and confidence,” fellow Beecher senior Zack Johnson, who tallied a game-high 24 points, credited to the team’s sizable streak to open the season. “Twenty and 0, nobody expected that at all, but we’re here now.”

The Bobcats scored the game’s first eight points, including six off of three Central turnovers, and all five Beecher starters — McGinley, Johnson, Ethan Rydberg, Jack Hayhurst and Orlin Nesbitt — scored within the game’s first three minutes, helping the Bobcats to a commanding lead that was as large as 14 points (22-8) in the first quarter and sat at 29-17 after the first eight minutes, with the deficit remaining in doubled-digits the rest of the game.

“From the start it was great,” Rydberg said. “The atmosphere was incredible, we came out hot and just kept going.”

Out of the 12 field goals the Bobcats made in the first quarter, 10 of them came with an assist, and assists wound up being dished out on 28 of their 34 made buckets over the course of the game.

And for head coach Tyler Shireman, those assist numbers are proof in the pudding as to how tightly-knit this familiar group that has grown up playing together is.

“We share the ball really well; we have guys that are so unselfish and pass up a good shot for a great shot,” Shireman said. “The passing has been so great this year and they know where each other is at every time.

“The pieces fit so well together and they’re not afraid to drag out a possession to get a really good shot.”

And while the Bobcats scored well above their 66.9 points-per-game average that’s good enough for second in the area on Friday night, it was perhaps the defense, a side of the ball where the Bobcats also entered play second in the area (42 points per game), that was the most stout area of their game.

They forced 16 Comets turnovers, including 10 in the first half while employing full and three-quarter court pressure, and turned them into 21 points the other way. They also won the battle of the boards 27-20, using their four-guard look to quickly get in transition the other way much like when forcing those turnovers.

“I think it starts on the defensive end, for sure,” Shireman said. “We do a lot of defensive work every single day on turnovers and how that leads into offense.

“If we can turn teams over and get some layups, we’re usually in pretty good shape.”

The Bobcats have spent the season regarded as one of the top contenders for a spot in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, receiving votes in each of the first four IHSA Class 2A AP Polls this year, including one first-place vote and the No. 6 spot each of the last two weeks. As their season-opening winning streak eats into more and more of the season, Shireman is making sure his team doesn’t get caught up in the moment.

“The talk we had before the season started was when you’re old like me, the only thing you have left is the memories,” Shireman said. “So we’re gonna do everything we can this year and want those memories to be positive ones, but most importantly I didn’t want the kids to look more than one day down the road.

“We’ve wanted to stay in the moment as long as we could, enjoy the practices, enjoy the bus trips, enjoy not just the wins, but enjoy each other’s company.”

Friday night was proof they’re not just enjoying one another’s presence, but also the Beecher community that’s supporting them as they continue to rise to the occasion.

“There’s nothing like playing in front of your guys, the people you go to school with and the parents,” McGinley said. “It’s just great small-town basketball.”

<strong>Beecher girls win sixth in a row</strong>

The Bobcats girls basketball team has started to put together an impressive streak of their own, making it six wins in a row with a 62-29 homecoming win over Donovan-St. Anne Friday to improve to 12-10 on the year and 8-3 in the RVC.

After weathering the stormy and competitive nonconference schedule that began with their host Beecher Fall Classic and ran through the Peotone Holiday Tournament to start the season, Bobcats head coach Adam Keen and his team have seen the fruits of those early labors beginning to ripen.

“We knew the first half of the season was going to be difficult with a lot of tough matchups and with us still very young it was going to take some time to really settle down into our own, and I think over this past stretch you are starting to see that,” Keen said. “We’ve been more patient offensively and just passing the ball around better, limiting turnovers and finding good shots for us.

“Our defense has been improving as well, creating more tips and limiting teams to one shot more often.”

Evelyn Jablonski provided the scoring surge for Beecher Friday night, as her 23 points nearly matched the Wildcats’ output. Jade Howell was also in double figures with 10 points. Emma Tiltges and Aylin Lagunas each added seven points.

Donovan-St. Anne (3-10, 2-8) was powered by a 17-point outing from Laylah Lou Walters. Tiffany DeYoung scored seven points and Alexis Hedges scored three points.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Johnson built his 24 points by going 10-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and added six assists, five boards and a steal. McGinley had 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and a 4-for-4 night from the free-throw line. He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Rydberg was also 7-for-10 from the field and went for 16 points, seven assists, a rebound and two steals. Hayhurst tallied nine points, four assists, a rebound and a steal. The Bobcats shot 34-for-60 (57%) from the field and 11-for-25 (44%) from downtown.

Perry Mason led the Comets with 10 points, two assists and a rebound. Central also got eight points apiece from Blake Chandler (one rebound, one steal), Peyton Chandler (three rebounds, one assist, one block) and Cameron Meents (four rebounds, two steals). Ben Kuipers and Gavin McKee each hit 3-pointers.

The Bobcats have a week off before they visit Grace Christian at 6 p.m. Friday. After a quick turnaround at La Salette Academy Saturday afternoon, the Comets are off until they visit Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday.