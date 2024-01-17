ROUNDUP: Watseka girls survive upset scare at Manteno; Kays, Irish take sole possession of conference leads

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-9)Watseka 47, Manteno 46

The Warriors survived by the slimmest of margins to win their 11th straight game and improve to 19-1. Haven Meyer’s game-high 18 points led the Warriors. Jasmine Essington scored a dozen points and hauled in a team-high eight rebounds. Megan Martin was also in double figures with 10 points.

Manteno (10-10) freshman Maddie Gesky was a force to be reckoned with, finishing the night with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Sydney Sosnowski tallied eight points, and Sara Schmidt had six points and seven boards. Ava Peterson, Alyssa Singleton and Annabella Gigliello each had five points.

Kankakee 60, Rich Township 45

In a matchup of the top two teams in the Southland Athletic Conference, the Kays (13-8, 6-1) emerged victorious to take a half-game lead over the Raptors in conference action.

Taleah Turner exploded for a game-high 20 points to lead Kankakee. Nikkel Johnson chipped in a dozen points. Benkwasha Stroud had nine points, and Aniya Lewis and Malea Harrison each scored eight points.

Bishop McNamara 33, Wheaton Academy 30

Down starting point guard Angel Dickerson, the Fightin’ Irish picked up a big road win in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, improving to 16-4 on the year and 4-0 in the conference to take a half-game lead against St. Edward in the CCC.

Trinity Davis had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Leigha Brown went for eight points and rebounds apiece, three steals and a block. Trinitee Thompson had six points, five rebounds and a block.

Momence 53, Urbana University 22

Momence climbed to 9-7 with a convincing nonconference victory Wednesday. Sydnee VanSwol had a game-high 17 points. A’Miracle Johnson also had a double-digit night with 10 points.

Milford 39, Grant Park 23

The Bearcats outscored the Dragons 16-4 in the fourth quarter to take control of Wednesday’s nonconference win that improved them to 11-10 on the year. It was a magical night for Hunter Mowrey, who tallied 19 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five steals. Kami Muehling added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Cadence Shaubert had four points, five boards and three steals.

Alejandra Madlonado led Grant Park (2-15) with nine points, two rebounds and three steals. Abby Watson had four points and rebounds apiece. Abi Roberts had three points and two boards.

Beecher 42, Wilmington 38

The Bobcats won their fifth game in a row to get above .500 at 11-10 with Wednesday’s four-point win. Aylin Lagunas poured in 14 points to lead the Bobcats. Emma Tiltges and Evelyn Jablonski each had 10 points.

Wilmington (8-12) was led by Lexi Liaromatis, Nikki Quigley and Melia Hincherick, who each scored seven points.

Plano 59, Gardner-South Wilmington 50

The Panthers fell to 15-6 in Wednesday’s nonconference defeat. Addi Fair scored 21 points to pace G-SW. Madison Wright scored 10 points, and Grace Olsen scored nine points.

Iroquois West 50, South Newton (Ind.) 33

The Raiders improved to 13-7 with Wednesday’s win in nonconference play. Ilyana Nambo’s 19 points led the way for IW. Abby Kraft scored 11 points, one more than teammate Amelia Scharp.

WRESTLING

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Herscher 18

The Boilermakers picked up a pair of senior night wins, including one against nonconference rival Herscher. Cullen Parks (106 pounds), Raziel Perez (120), Jayden Cooper (132), Max Fischer (138), Logan C. Smith (150), Dereon Warren (165), AJ Mancilla (175), Brody Lambert (215) and Khalan Clemens (285) all earned pinfall wins for the hosts. Ben Kubal won a 7-4 decision at 144 pounds.

Herscher’s Gerrit Osenga (126 pounds), Jeremy Painter (157) and Gavin Collins (190) picked up pins.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 78, Dwight 6

The Boilers made it a sweep by also defeating Dwight at Wednesday’s tri-meet. Tate McCord, An Trinh, Jordan McGee, Logan M. Smith, Jon Schafer and Eli Wiggins all added themselves to the list of match winners. No individual weight classes or scores were available.

Herscher 64, Dwight 11

The Tigers took control in their other meet to finish the evening with a 1-1 split. Everett Osenga (120 pounds), Trevor Hoffeditz (126), Gerrit Osenga (132) and Matthew Stone (275) earned pins. Collins picked up a 15-5 major decision at 190 pounds to join Gerrit Osenga and Painter (forfeit win against Dwight) to give Herscher a trio of 2-0 grapplers Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 55, Momence 44

The Comets prevailed in nonconference action to improve to 7-11 on the season. Jacob Reardon’s 16 points led Reed-Custer, which also saw Collin Monroe (12 points) and Travis Bohac (11 points) finish in double figures.

Austin Lynch had a dozen points to lead Momence (5-13). Easton Newberry scored eight points, and Nick Charbonneau had seven points.

Manteno 61, Dwight 43

The Panthers improved to 15-4 on the year with a convincing nonconference victory. Ray Lee’s 19 points led the team, followed by 11 points from Kyle McCullough, seven points from Aidan Dotson and six points apiece from Jason Brown and Nicky Johnson.

Gardner-South Wilmington 72, Illinois Lutheran 40

The Panthers got above the .500 mark in River Valley Conference play (4-3) and improved to 6-12 on the season after returning home for the first time after seven straight games on the road. Cale Halpin had 28 points and eclipsed the 1,500-career-point mark. Bennett Grant scored 11 points, and Logan Conger and Cole Hampson each scored seven points.

Central 62, Grant Park 46

Blake Chandler scored a team-high 12 points to help lead the Comets, who improved to 14-6 overall and 7-1 in the RVC. Perry Mason and Peyton Chandler added nine points apiece. Logan Fritz had eight points.

Blake Brown’s 20 points led Grant Park (5-11, 3-5). Jayden Kaack had eight points, and Ethan Barnas scored six points.

Streator 76, Herscher 51

The Tigers fell to 3-17 and 0-7 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference against the current conference leaders. Austin Buckley had a 20-point night in defeat for Herscher. Payton Young had 11 points, and Jacob McCree scored nine points.

Schlarman 69, Iroquois West 64

Despite 20-point efforts each from Damian Alvarado and Tyler Read, the Raiders were defeated in Vermilion Valley Conference play and now sit at 8-13, 2-4. Jace Pankey was also in double figures with 14 points.