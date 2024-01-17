BASKETBALL: Kankakee, Beecher boys, Watseka girls keep AP rankings

As their best start in school history continues, so does the Beecher boys basketball team's ranking in the latest IHSA Class 2A AP Poll, as the Bobcats (19-0) kept their one first-place vote and sixth overall ranking.

Kankakee (14-2) also kept its same spot from a week ago, sitting ninth in Class 3A. That's the same spot the Watseka girls (19-1) maintained in the Class 2A girls side. Coal City (16-2) and Bishop McNamara (16-4) also received votes in Class 2A.

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (6) 17-1 105 2

2. Curie (5) 17-1 104 1

3. Quincy 17-1 74 5

4. Waubonsie Valley 18-0 66 NR

5. Lisle (Benet Academy) 15-2 62 7

6. Normal Community 18-3 44 3

7. Collinsville 19-2 38 4

8. Downers North 16-3 32 9

9. Moline 16-2 23 10

10. Bolingbrook 15-3 21 6

Others receiving votes: Gurnee Warren 20. New Trier 6. Glenbrook South 4. Marist 3. Loyola 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1. Aurora West (Aurora) 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) 20-2 109 1

2. Harvey Thornton (1) 15-2 98 2

3. DePaul College Prep 17-1 81 3

4. Metamora 16-4 69 6

5. Mt. Zion 18-0 60 5

6. Brother Rice 20-2 58 7

7. Centralia 19-1 44 4

8. Morton 18-2 36 8

<strong>9. Kankakee 14-2 25 9</strong>

10. Decatur MacArthur 15-2 9 NR

(tie) Richwoods 13-4 9 10

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 5. Sterling 2.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Breese Central (10) 19-2 143 1

2. Tolono Unity (2) 17-0 128 3

3. Peoria Manual (2) 9-9 97 2

4. Byron 14-0 96 4

5. El Paso-Gridley 17-2 73 5

<strong>6. Beecher (1) 19-0 71 6</strong>

7. Benton 17-3 52 7

8. Chicago (Christ the King) 17-3 35 8

9. Rockridge 14-3 34 10

10. Phillips 10-8 29 9

Others receiving votes: Clinton 19. Pinckneyville 12. Fieldcrest 11. Bismarck-Henning 6. Teutopolis 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 5. Trenton Wesclin 2. Columbia 2. Peoria Notre Dame 2. Macomb 1. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Effingham St. Anthony (12) 17-4 135 1

2. Tuscola (2) 17-2 126 2

3. Goreville 17-1 87 5

4. Illini Bluffs 19-3 85 3

5. Winchester-West Central 20-2 84 7

6. Pecatonica 15-3 75 6

7. Aurora Christian 15-3 69 4

8. Serena 17-1 35 9

9. Lexington 17-4 14 8

10. Manley 10-6 13 NR

(tie) Camp Point Central 14-4 13 NR

(tie) Scales Mound 14-5 13 10

Others receiving votes: Mounds Meridian 11. South Beloit 8. Waltonville 1. Casey-Westfield 1.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (5) 22-0 75 1

2. Alton (2) 21-1 67 3

(tie) Bolingbrook (1) 18-2 67 5

4. Maine South 20-1 42 2

5. Nazareth 15-3 38 6

6. Normal Community 18-3 26 4

7. Hononegah 18-3 24 9

8. Quincy 17-5 23 T10

9. O'Fallon 17-5 19 T7

10. Fremd 18-5 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Batavia 13. East Moline United 9. Waubonsie Valley 8. Lincoln Way West 6. St. Charles North 3. Romeoville 2. Lincoln-Way East 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lincoln (9) 23-0 90 1

2. Peoria Central 17-1 81 2

3. Galesburg 19-2 61 5

4. Quincy Notre Dame 18-2 59 3

5. Washington 14-4 47 9

6. Morton 16-5 41 4

7. Montini 15-5 40 6

8. Rockford Boylan 18-2 32 8

9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 20-4 18 7

10. Effingham 18-4 10 10

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 5. Mount Vernon 3. Taylorville 3. Chicago (Butler) 2. Richwoods 1. Dixon 1. Hyde Park 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Peoria Notre Dame (8) 21-3 110 3

2. Breese Central (3) 18-2 101 1

3. Breese Mater Dei (1) 18-3 87 2

4. Nashville 20-2 78 T5

5. Rock Island Alleman 19-3 62 4

6. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20-1 59 T5

7. Petersburg PORTA 22-1 53 7

8. Central Southeastern 18-2 37 8

<strong>9. Watseka 18-1 36 9</strong>

10. Carlyle 18-2 12 10

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 8. <strong>Coal City 6.</strong> Staunton 5. Teutopolis 2. Canton 2. <strong>Bishop McNamara 1.</strong> DePaul College Prep 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Galena (6) 16-1 86 1

2. Orangeville (3) 21-1 81 2

3. Annawan 17-4 65 3

4. Altamont 19-2 56 5

5. Okawville 15-6 48 6

6. Illini Bluffs 20-3 38 8

7. Tuscola 19-2 30 4

8. Aquin 14-4 24 10

9. Pecatonica 18-3 22 7

10. Serena 16-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: AlWood 7. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Wethersfield 6. Catlin (Salt Fork) 5. Goreville 4. Brownstown 2. Peoria Heights 2. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 1.