ROUNDUP: Watseka girls stay hot

Monday

Girls basketball

(2A-RV)Watseka 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21

The Warriors now sit at 18-1 on the year with their 10th straight win. Jasmine Essington’s 13 points led all scorers, and Christa Holohan chipped in 11 points of her own. Megan Martin had eight points and rebounds apiece. Lauren Tegtmeyer cleaned the glass with 12 boards and scored four points.

Tuesday

Boys basketball

La Salette 54, Milford 45

The Bearcats’ fourth loss in as many games saw them slip to 8-12 on the year. Gavin Schunke’s 14 points led Milford. Tyler Runner was right behind him with 13 points, and Beau Wright tallied nine points.