FOOTBALL: Kankakee's Phillips commits to Grambling State

Ever since he stepped onto the field for his first varsity football action four years ago, Tony Phillips has dreamt of using his talents to find a college home that will give him the opportunity to make a name for himself and find a full-time job in the NFL.

And just a couple weeks into the second semester of his senior year, the Kankakee senior has made his next home official.

Phillips announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) he <a href="https://twitter.com/Tonyfrmk3/status/1746394831356571901" target="_blank">committed to Grambling State University</a>, an NCAA FCS program and HBCU in Grambling, La., during the weekend.

“I’m happy,” Phillips told the Daily Journal Monday. “I’m just ready to go to school.”

There’s not a student-athlete in area history to have quite the career Phillips has had. He became a starter by Week 2 of his freshman year at Bishop McNamara, joined in the backfield by classmate and University of Minnesota early enrollee <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports/football-mcnamaras-wright-ready-to-write-next-chapter-at-minnesota/article_5a19186c-a090-11ee-b58e-4bd5bff57ac9.html" target="_blank">Jaydon Wright</a>, and ran for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in his debut.

After setting the state track and field world ablaze with twin 100-meter and 200-meter dash IHSA Class 1A State titles as a freshman, Phillips had a breakout sophomore campaign on the gridiron when he totaled 1,302 rushing yards and scored 21 of his 22 touchdowns on the ground and earned both Daily Journal All-Area and All-Metro Suburban Conference honors.

He was a member of the final team for legendary McNamara head coach Rich Zinanni in 2021-22, his sophomore year, and a day after repeating as the 100-meter and 200-meter Class 1A state track and field champion that spring, Phillips announced he was transferring to Kankakee.

Despite suffering an ankle injury in the season opener of his junior year, he made his second straight All-Area team and All-Southland Athletic Conference team as the Kays went 8-3. Fully healthy this fall as a senior, Phillips tied the Kankakee record with 21 total touchdowns, including 20 on the ground, and had his second 1,000-yard season after accumulating 1,213 yards.

As a team, the Kays went 9-0 in the regular season for the third time in school history, won their second-ever Southland Athletic Conference and set school single-game and season scoring records on their way to a trip to the IHSA Class 6A quarterfinals.

In total, Phillips ran for 3,882 yards and 61 touchdowns between McNamara and Kankakee, earning three All-Area and all-conference nods. After not electing to run track and field last spring and forgoing the opportunity this year to focus on football, he will end his prep track and field career with four gold medals in the only four individual events he competed in.

Phillips said such a memorable career isn’t something he ever expected when injuries thrust him into a starting backfield role much earlier than he ever had anticipated.

“I wouldn’t have believed it,” Phillips said. “It just happened really fast. It feels like I was a freshman yesterday.”

His immediate effect as a freshman led to several high-profile schools from around the country reaching out to him before he could even drive. While premier programs such as Tennessee and Arkansas initially made offers, by the time the transfer portal was filled up this winter, something Phillips said was the biggest difficulty to navigate during his recruitment, an opportunity at Grambling State provided the son of Tony Phillips and Kiera Greer the best opportunity to be close to his mother, who resides in Columbus, Miss.

“She wanted me closer to her anyway, so she was with it,” Phillips said. “ ... It feels good to go south, and I just feel better to have a school to go to. It was stressful, the whole recruiting process.”

While current Kankakee assistant and former McNamara assistant JJ Hollis has helped lead Phillips’ recruiting the past four years, Phillips said Kankakee football coach Miles Osei has made it a mission to help not just Phillips but all his classmates figure out their college futures, whether it involves football or not.

“He really tries to make sure all the seniors go to college,” Phillips said of Osei. “He’s texting everyone throughout the day, talking to them in the hallways, making phone calls [to colleges] for all the seniors.”

For Phillips, that perfect fit came with a Tigers program filled with history. The late College Football Hall of Famer Eddie Robinson, whose 408 wins are the third most in NCAA history, built the school that already had a rich academic and cultural reputation into one also known for its formidable football program.

Mickey Joseph was named the program’s new head coach last month and quickly built both a staff and relationship with Phillips the latter quickly has grown to appreciate.

“They’re cool, and they really wanted me to come to school,” Phillips said. “There’s a whole new staff there, and everyone’s cool; everyone makes you feel comfortable.”

While his high school football career ended a few games earlier than he had hoped, considering all he was able to accomplish as a high school student-athlete, Phillips feels fortunate to have gotten the most out of a four-year career he’s extremely proud of.

“I really wanted to finish my high school career with a ring, that was my biggest goal,” Phillips said. “But [out of] what I accomplished, I’m most proud of starting since I was a freshman and starting all four years of high school.”