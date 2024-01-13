2017 Kankakee graduate John McMullen declares for 2024 NFL Draft

At the end of every college football season, many football players conclude their careers with hopes of turning pro, whether they are NCAA Division I superstars or overlooked Division II or III talents trying to show they belong, too.

According to <a href="https://operations.nfl.com/journey-to-the-nfl/nfl-development-pipeline/college-advisory-committee/#:~:text=Only" target="_blank">NFL’s College Advisory Committee</a>, only 1.6% of all NCAA football players ever make it to the professional level, but there are always some players who turn out to be diamonds in the rough.

John McMullen, a 2017 Kankakee graduate who just finished his college career as a defensive end at the University of West Florida in Division II, is hopeful he can be a part of the next batch of overlooked players who is able to turn a once-childhood hobby into a professional career later this spring.

Last month, the Kankakee native set his eyes on the 2024 NFL Draft in April after he officially declared for the draft Dec. 11.

“I think it’s really crazy, but one thing that I do take pride is that I never gave up on myself,” McMullen said. “I feel like God has put me in a great position just based off some of the stuff that I’ve been through in my life.

“I felt like I always stayed focused on what I wanted, which was play football,” he added. “There were a lot of times where I felt I didn’t have the right guidance or been in the best position at the time, but I never gave up on myself, and I always kept chasing my dreams. ... I just feel like it would be like a little boy’s dream come true to have my name on the back of an NFL jersey.”

McMullen, a 6-foot, 255-pound defensive lineman, heads to the draft after a stellar final year in his first and only season at the University of West Florida, where he culminated 12.5 sacks for a total loss of 80 yards and 22 tackles for loss overall for a loss of 112 yards with 51 tackles (34 solo, 17 assisted). He transferred from Northern Michigan before the start of the 2023 season after spending his first five seasons as a Wildcat.

His dominant season this past fall as an Argo led McMullen to earning Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a spot on the defensive All-GSC team, All-Region First Team Defense for NCAA Super Region 2 by the Conference Commissioners Association and an All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association, making him one of the most decorated defensive players in all of Division II football.

“Shoutout to my coaches down in West Florida because I felt like they put me in a position that really worked for me,” McMullen said of his dominant season at UWF. “They understood my situation, and when assistant/defensive line coach [Lucas] Melo said he was going to put me in position to be great, he actually did that.”

As bullish as McMullen was on a defensive unit that allowed an average of 92.7 yards rushing per game — good enough for 13th in the nation in Division II — a key component for his smooth transition coming from cold weather Michigan was in part because of his decision to pick up a summertime job in landscaping before the start of becoming an Argo.

Once McMullen moved to West Florida last summer, he took up a job with Ensley Landscaping in Pensacola, working for company owner Mark Ensley by helping with customer needs across the area during the summer as a sodder.

To McMullen’s credit, working 12-hour shifts sodding in 95- to 100-degree heat proved to make a tremendous difference for his ability to quickly acclimate to the heat, which allowed himself to succeed quickly on the gridiron despite being used to competing in cold weather during his career.

“It was just long days where I’d go out there at 6 a.m. and work sometimes up until 6 p.m. at night,” McMullen said of his summer job. “Slowly, the first couple of days I would feel my body being completely fatigued and exhausted from the heat, and then as I got used to doing that, I felt like toward the end, I could be out there as long as I wanted to be, as long as I was staying hydrated.

“I felt like that pushed me to when we hit fall camp, I was ready to go,” he added. “Some guys were out at fall camp catching full body cramps, and I felt like I didn’t have to deal with that because I had already prepped my body for that. Landscaping 100% definitely helped me prepare for the heat.”

With McMullen’s lengthy college career that spanned from 2017-23 now behind him, the talented 24-year-old defensive lineman is focused on prepping for the draft.

As of right now, McMullen is back in Marquette, Mich., gearing up for the draft by working out at Advantedge Training Gym.

By the time his Pro Day comes around during the first week of April, he hopes to have gotten his body in the best shape possible in order to turn the heads of scouts and management to take a chance on him.

“My main thing right now is just to do everything in my power to prep my body to be in the best shape possible by the time my Pro Day comes around so everything can fall into place,” McMullen said.