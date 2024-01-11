ROUNDUP: Kankakee's Johnson has career night; Watseka girls earn dominant win over Bismarck-Henning

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 72, Thornridge 25

Kankakee jumped out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead before cruising to victory to improve to 13-8 and 5-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Nikkel Johnson had a memorable night, totaling a career-high 32 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Kays. Taleah Turner contributed nine points, and Shania Johnson chipped in eight points.

(2A-9)Watseka 66, Bismarck-Henning 16

Watseka improved to 17-1 on the season with a dominant win. Haven Meyer totaled 14 points and five rebounds to help lead the Warriors. Ava Swartz finished with 13 points, and Megan Martin tallied 11 points and five rebounds.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 76, Bolingbrook 29

BBCHS dropped to 9-11 on the season with a double-digit defeat. Sadie Grabow paced the Boilermakers with 11 points. Ava Johnson had nine points.

(2A-RV)Coal City 45, Lisle 23

A 23-point third quarter helped Coal City pull away against Lisle to improve to 16-2 on the season. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers, totaling 10 points, four rebounds and six steals. Abby Gagliardo recorded nine points, nine rebounds and one steal. Kylee Kennel contributed eight points, four rebounds and a steal.

Cissna Park 53, Hoopeston 17

Cissna Park played well on both sides of the court to help earn a double-digit win and improve to 14-6 overall. Addison Lucht poured in 18 points, four rebounds, five steals and six assists to help lead the Timberwolves. Lauryn Hamrick pitched in 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. Sophie Duis had eight points, two rebounds and one assist.

Peotone 57, Manteno 32

Peotone earned a dominant win over Manteno to improve to 14-4 and 7-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with a team-high 22 points. Ashley Renwick scored 16 points, and Addie Graffeo chipped in 12 points.

Manteno (10-8, 4-4) was paced by Ava Peterson’s nine points. Maddie Gesky totaled six points and six rebounds. Annabella Gigliello had six points and four rebounds.

Momence 57, Donovan-St. Anne 31

Momence picked up a River Valley Conference win to improve to 8-7 and 6-4 in the RVC. Vaneza Ortiz led Momence with a team-high 20 points. Sydnee VanSwol chipped in 18 points.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats (3-9).

Reed-Custer 45, Wilmington 22

Reed-Custer claimed a double-digit win against Wilmington to improve to 9-10 on the season. Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Gwen Stewart contributed nine points, six rebounds and six steals. Leah Grace and Madison Keenan each had five points apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats (8-11).

Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Grant Park 27

Addi Fair scored 17 points to help lead the Panthers to improve their record to 15-5 and 9-0 in the River Valley Conference. Eva Henderson contributed 10 points, which was one more point than teammate Aspen Lardi.

Kennedy Marcotte recorded 10 points and three steals to pace the Dragons (2-14). Alejandra Maldonado added eight points and four steals. Abby Watson finished with four points and four rebounds.

Beecher 48, Tri-Point 33

Beecher’s win helped the Bobcats (10-10) get back to .500 on the season. No individual stats were available for Beecher.

WRESTLING

Coal City 66, Wilmington 12; Herscher 69-6

Coal City kept up its winning ways to improve to 33-4 on the season. The Coalers were led by 10 grapplers who went 2-0 on the evening. Owen Peterson (106 pounds), Cooper Morris (113), Culan Lindemuth (120), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Huston (132), Evan Greggain (144), Buddy Widlowski (150), Landin Benson (165), Jamie Keigher (175), Cade Poyner (190) and Emmett Easton (215) collectively led Coal City by going undefeated (2-0) on the night.

Wilmington’s Brandon Adolfino (138), Parker Adams (157) and Brody Benson each picked up wins against the Coalers to help pace the Wildcats.

Logan Norris (138) and Matthew Stone (285) each claimed wins against Coal City to help pace the Tigers.

Wednesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Anne 69, Gardner-South Wilmington 52

St. Anne pulled away in the second half to help improve to 10-10 and 5-2 in the River Valley Conference. Chris Link led a balanced Cardinals scoring attack with a team-high 19 points. Deion Fifer and Jordan Davis scored 14 points each.

G-SW fell to 5-12 and 3-3 in the RVC with a loss to St. Anne. Cale Halpin erupted for a game-high 36 points to pace the Panthers. Cole Hampson, Bennett Grant and Holden Grimes scored four points apiece.

Manteno 66, Central 43

Manteno picked up a nonconference win to improve to 15-4 overall. Kyle McCullough led the Panthers with 15 points, followed by teammates Ray Lee (14 points) and Nicky Johnson (11).

Blake Chandler scored a game-high 24 points to pace the Comets (13-6). Ethyn Bailey finished with six points and Logan Fritz had four points.

Cissna Park 52, Chrisman 36

Cissna Park cruised to a double-digit victory to improve to 4-15 overall. Dierks Neukomm erupted for a team-high 26 points to help lead the Timberwolves. Seth Walder contributed 19 points.

Iroquois West 65, Donovan 58 (OT)

Iroquois West (9-11) secured an overtime victory after erasing a seven-point deficit in the final minute of regulation. Tyler Read led the Raiders with a team-high 27 points. Garrett Tammen added 13 points, and Damian Alvarado had eight points.

Griffen Walters paced the Wildcats (6-12) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Brendan Heinneke tallied 16 points and three rebounds. Braden Klecan chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Peotone 60, Dwight 52

Peotone claimed a come-from-behind victory to help win its fourth straight game to improve to 5-12 on the season. Brandon Weiss led the Blue Devils with 26 points and eight rebounds. Ruben Velasco finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Colin Emsweller chipped in seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-RV)Bishop McNamara 54, Chesterton Academy 33

Bishop McNamara picked up a double-digit win to improve to 15-3 overall. Trinity Davis led the Fightin’ Irish with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Angel Dickerson pitched in 10 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists. Jaide Burse totaled nine points, two rebounds and three steals.

Dwight 42, Reed-Custer 31

Reed-Custer (9-11) dropped a nonconference game to Dwight. Kaylee Tribble poured in 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals to pace the Comets. Mya Beard had eight points, three rebounds and one steal.