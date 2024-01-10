Kankakee soccer coach Mkhwanazi honored as part of "Making A Difference On AND Off The Field" campaign

Since his arrival as both the boys and girls soccer coach in 2018, Kankakee’s Vincent Mkhwanazi has been an instrumental part of not only rebuilding the Kays’ boys and girls soccer programs but also having an effect in the lives of his players off the field.

His continual efforts to inspire and lead the youth of Kankakee and grow the sport of soccer throughout the community made Chicagoland headlines when he was escorted into a surprise event that was organized to celebrate his off-the-field contributions as part of the "Making A Difference On AND Off The Field" campaign presented by Buddy's Helpers.

The special occasion happened at the southwest suburbs’ Stadium Club in McCook on Sunday morning, leaving Mkhwanazi's surprise to coincide during national “Celebration of Life” Week, which celebrates those making a difference in peoples’ lives. In attendance were two of his Kankakee girls soccer players — Jocelyn Sanchez and Regina Vazquez — amongst his family and other high school soccer players.

“It was one of those things where I was just shocked and speechless,” Mkhwanazi said. “I was just trying to enjoy the moment because it was a pleasant surprise.”

As shocked as Mkhwanazi was — he thought he was only there to participate in a photoshoot — he was more than thankful to be recognized for his contributions throughout Kankakee.

“It definitely was nice to get honored,” Mkhwanazi said. “More than anything else, I don’t see myself as an individual. I see myself representing the area and a team of people who’ve worked with me to make this a reality, and so it meant a lot because it showed all the work that we all put in paid off.”

The ability to not only teach and inspire young student-athletes about the game he’s so passionate about but to also help teach his players life lessons is what Mkhwanazi feels is a key component of his profession.

“The sport is definitely beyond the soccer field,” Mkhwanazi said. “I definitely think that it’s understanding that there are lessons to be learned away from the soccer field. ... I try to make sure the kids not only see the outcomes of the wins and losses but also see the character-building it brings.”

In addition to coaching the Kays’ high school boys and girls soccer programs, Mkhwanazi also teaches science at Kankakee Junior High School and holds positions as the co-founder of CUP Soccer Academy — a soccer academy that is aimed at teaching kids the fundamental soccer skills — as well as being the Director of Coaching for Steel City FC, a Chicago Southland semi-pro soccer team.

As part of the great honor, Mkhwanazi was awarded with two tickets to the athletic event of his choosing, along with a donation to the charity of his choice. Both were funded by BODYARMOR and DUDE Wipes.

Mkhwanazi will meet with his Kankakee girls program, which will help him decide what charity to select. The sporting event will be decided by his wife, Brittney Mkhwanazi, thanks to her sacrifices.

“In regard to choosing the actual sporting event, I’ll leave that to my wife because of the sacrifices she puts in timewise to allow me to do what I need to do,” Mkhwanazi said. “I think it’s only fair for her to choose.”