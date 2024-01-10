COLLEGE BASKETBALL: KCC men on right side, women on wrong side of back-and-forth battles with Danville

KANKAKEE — After using a 14-2 run in the middle of the first half to take and keep the lead for more than half the game, the KCC men’s basketball team found itself in a dog fight down the stretch in Wednesday’s home game against Danville Community College.

But after two ties and seven lead changes over a six-minute stretch in the second half, the Cavaliers found another run in them when they went on 13-0 run to finish off the Jaguars by an 83-71 final.

The Cavaliers improved to 11-5 on the season and showed third-year head coach Michael Brown their ability to hunker down when the going gets tough with their performance down the stretch.

“We talk about playing together and I think they did a good job,” Brown said. “When things went poorly or not our way, like when we went down and lost our momentum, they came together and executed the gameplan.

“We guarded them the way we wanted to, and I always tell them that we don’t always have to run [offensive] plays because their talent can take over.”

The game started as back-and-forth as can be, as the teams swapped six lead changes through the single digits on the scoreboard before a mini 6-0 Cavaliers run put them ahead 15-10 and was followed by a monstrous 14-2 run that gave them as large as a 15-point lead in the first half and 48-40 lead at the break.

But it took the visiting Jaguars less than four minutes to trim that deficit to 52-51 and Payton Weemer put them ahead 57-56 at the 12:55 mark for the first of the second-half lead changes.

Dwain Nash split a pair at the free-throw line to tie the Cavaliers back up at 57, and after an immediate Jaguars response, Noah Mason’s 3-pointer with 11:20 to play gave KCC the lead back. Quesim Anderson’s steal and ensuing breakaway layup with 6:25 on the clock gave the Cavaliers a 66-65 lead and was the spark that created the full-fledged fire the hosts caught from there on out.

Khylan McKennie and Chavez Woods each made good on a pair of free throws on back-to-back possessions before Woods hit a triple and Mason got a pair of buckets to put the game out of reach at 77-65 with 1:40 on the clock.

Brown said the Cavaliers’ speed and pace of play usually is countered by zone defenses in attempt to slow them down. But when the Cavaliers are able to create missed shots and force turnovers defensively — they forced 11 second-half turnovers and 16 in the game — they can’t arrange their zone looks.

And he also said that the way several different players stepped up in the second half — and the fact that seven different players scored at least seven points — is evidence of the team’s ability to score in a variety of ways.

“We have some size in Lucas [Burton], Josh [Ray], Noah and Rashad [Smith], and then Chavez can shoot on the perimeter, Khylan can get to the basket, Fabian [Desilva] can score … we have eight guys averaging between six points and 14 and they do a good job of sharing it.”

Wednesday’s win was the first of several marquee matchups on the Cavaliers slate. Starting with Danville (8-5), the Cavaliers kicked off a four-game stretch against winning teams that continues with Kennedy-King College (8-7), Triton College (16-0, ranked 15th in NJCAA Division I) and Highland Community College (8-6) in the next 10 days, as well as a test against 12-3 Indian Hills at the end of the month.

“We just have to stay the course,” Brown said. “We don’t look ahead, we just need to stay together, keep it serious in practice.

“Today I thought we executed the defensive gameplan as close as you can do it. Offensively we have to do some work but that’s OK.”

<strong>Cavaliers women end on wrong side of close contest with Jaguars</strong>

When the Cavaliers women’s basketball team fell behind 14-4 in the early moments, they fought back to recapture the lead. When they fell behind by double-digits again in the second half, they again fought back to recapture the lead.

But by the time the final buzzer sounded to conclude Wednesday’s home tilt with the Jaguars, the Cavaliers (6-9) found themselves painstakingly on the wrong side of an 81-77 final.

The final result came despite yet another dynamic night for the Cavaliers trio of Jazmyn Smith (22 points, 18 rebounds), Jaida Taylor (22 points, seven rebounds) and Amaria Pender (14 points, seven rebounds), who accounted for 73% of the team’s scoring.

“We really feed off our point guard, Amaria Pender, we feed off of Jazmyn Smith, our post,” Cavaliers head coach Casey Meister said. “And I think you could notice when Jazmyn gets tired and slows down, we all slow down, but when she’s going, we’re all going.”

The Jaguars were able to go on their hot start by forcing eight first-quarter turnovers and converting them for nine points. But the Cavaliers were able to get things in rhythm against Danville’s 2-3 zone by getting the ball from the short corner to the high post — primarily to Smith — and finding open gaps to the basket from there or opportunities to kick out for a shot from the perimeter.

The Cavaliers were able to take a 27-26 lead on a Smith layup two minutes into the second quarter, the first of seven lead changes in the second quarter alone, one that ended with the hosts on top 40-39.

But the Jaguars were able to make adjustments to the Cavaliers’ adjustments out of the gate, forcing 11 KCC turnovers in the second half and seeing their lead surge back to 66-53 heading into the fourth.

“We tend to get away from it, but that dribble to the short corner and dump that pass, then the five drops from the high post, it’s two points every time if they run it correctly and with purpose,” Meister said. “I called a timeout and told them we had to start running [the play] properly; you’ve gotta dribble down, gotta hit the short corner and gotta dive.

“We started doing that and they weren’t making any adjustments, and then they made the adjustment to start doubling the five when she went down, and we didn’t make the adjustment to find the weak side guard.”

Once again, the Cavaliers climbed back into the thick of it and tied things on Kayla Jackson’s steal and breakaway layup with 2:15 to play. But the Jaguars made the last run of the night, a 7-0 run before Smith’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, to leave Kankakee with a hard-earned win.

As hard as the Cavaliers fought and despite the multiple pushes they made when their chips were down, Meister knows that the team’s 11-for-24 night from the free-throw line made a big difference in their four-point loss.

“At the end of the day, free throws; we shot 47% from the free-throw line and it’s been all year we’ve struggled from the free-throw line,” Meister said. “We’re over halfway through the season, so I’m not sure we’re gonna fix it, so we’ve gotta clean up our passing, try and get some extra rebounds and accommodate for it.”

<strong>KCC celebrates KSD 111 night</strong>

Wednesday’s men’s and women’s doubleheader kept the communal theme the last two twin-billings had, as KCC celebrated Kankakee School District 111 night. Students and staff at KSD 111 were able to attend the game for free as a way for the community college to build on its community aspect.

Both Meister and Brown credited first-year athletic director Bryce Shafer for the idea, which has included similar nights for Manteno Community School District 5 and the Kankakee Area YMCA.

“That’s something coach Shafer has done great with since he stepped into that position and we’re really trying to get the community to come in,” Meister said. “It’s easy to promote to the school and the students, but we’re trying to get more of the community in, and us as coaches are trying to recruit the community more when we can.”

Both coaches also agreed that nights like Wednesday can help in the local recruiting scheme of things. As it stands, both the men’s (Jaden Walls, Momence) and women’s (Brianna Sneed, Kankakee) are graduates of Kankakee area high schools.

“I would love to pack it one time and that was a great idea by [Shafer] to have that idea,” Brown said. “… If we can keep doing it and can get couple of the good local players to stay home, I get it and know they have other options, but it’s creative and that’s what we need.”

Both coaches took over in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As society eased its return to normalcy, Meister noted the school is attempting to restore its crowds to pre-pandemic level. While the pandemic is over, the innovations in local amateur sports online streaming that were made during it are continuing to improve.

“We’re trying to fill these seats and give the kids something to play for,” Meister said. “... It’s easy to sit in your chair and watch it, but it’s not the same for the girls.

“Having a crowd here really helps them push and give better energy.”

Mason led the Cavaliers with 17 points, five rebounds, a steal and a block. Woods had 14 points, four boards and two assists and McKennie had 14 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals. Anderson went for 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Burton had nine points, five boards, two assists and a block. Nash had seven points, five assists and three boards and Desilva added seven points, seven boards, two assists and a steal.

Taylor’s 22 points came on an 8-for-12 night from the field and 6-for-8 effort from the stripe. She added a steal to her 22 points and nine boards. Smith’s monstrous 22-point, 18-rebound double-double came along with six assists, two blocks and a steal. Pender added four assists and three steals to her 14 points and seven boards. Jackson had eight points, three boards, an assist and a steal and Valorie Dagg added eight points, 12 boards, five assists and a steal.