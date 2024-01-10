BASKETBALL: Beecher, Kankakee boys, Watseka girls ranked; Mac, Coal City girls receive votes

Another area prep basketball team has climbed into the top-10 rankings this week in the IHSA AP Boys and Girls Basketball Polls, as the Watseka girls have seen their 16-1 season start rewarded with the ninth spot in this week's Class 2A Poll.

Beecher (19-0) received a first-place vote in the Class 2A boys side and rose one spot from a week ago to sixth. Kankakee (13-2) kept its No. 9 spot for Class 3A boys.

Bishop McNamara (14-3) and Coal City (15-2) received Class 2A votes on the girls side.

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Curie (4) 16-1 100 1

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (5) 15-1 99 T2

3. Normal Community (2) 15-1 81 4

4. Collinsville 18-1 66 T2

5. Quincy 16-1 65 7

6. Bolingbrook 14-2 48 8

7. Lisle (Benet Academy) 15-2 46 T5

8. Gurnee Warren 16-2 38 T5

9. Downers North 14-2 19 10

10. Moline 13-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 12. New Trier 6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 4. Glenbrook North 3. Glenbrook South 2. Marist 2. Kenwood 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) 18-2 118 2

2. Harvey Thornton (1) 14-2 106 3

3. DePaul College Prep 17-1 86 1

4. Centralia (1) 18-0 72 4

5. Mt. Zion 17-0 65 5

6. Metamora 13-4 63 6

7. Brother Rice 18-2 49 T7

8. Morton 17-2 43 T7

<strong>9. Kankakee 13-2 29 9</strong>

10. Richwoods 13-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Decatur MacArthur 2. Sterling 2. Hyde Park 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Breese Central (6) 16-2 116 1

2. Peoria Manual (4) 9-5 99 3

3. Tolono Unity (2) 16-0 97 2

4. Byron 13-0 85 4

5. El Paso-Gridley 14-2 52 6

<strong>6. Beecher (1) 19-0 50 7</strong>

7. Benton 15-3 45 5

8. Chicago (Christ the King) 15-2 34 10

9. Phillips 8-7 27 NR

10. Rockridge 13-3 25 9

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Clinton 11. Pinckneyville 9. Tremont 9. Bureau Valley 8. Bismarck-Henning 6. Fieldcrest 6. Teutopolis 5. Columbia 3. Rockford Christian 3. Murphysboro 2. Peoria Notre Dame 2. Trenton Wesclin 2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 1. Massac County 1. Macomb 1. Lawrenceville 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Effingham St. Anthony (11) 15-4 123 2

2. Tuscola (1) 15-2 98 1

3. Illini Bluffs 16-3 94 3

4. Aurora Christian 13-2 92 4

5. Goreville (1) 16-1 78 5

6. Pecatonica 18-2 63 6

7. Winchester-West Central 18-2 50 7

8. Lexington 15-3 36 10

9. Serena 17-1 32 NR

10. Scales Mound 12-2 18 9

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 12. Waltonville 7. Griggsville-Perry 4. South Beloit 3. Mounds Meridian 3. Manley 1. Calhoun 1.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (2) 18-0 45 1

2. Maine South 20-0 44 3

3. Alton (3) 15-0 40 2

4. Normal Community 18-2 23 4

5. Bolingbrook 14-2 22 5

6. Nazareth 11-3 20 6

7. Batavia 14-3 16 8

(tie) O'Fallon 13-4 16 7

9. Hononegah 15-3 15 10

10. Quincy 13-4 10 9

(tie) Waubonsie Valley 17-1 10 T10

Others receiving votes: Fremd 6. Lincoln-Way East 3. East Moline United 3. Romeoville 2. St. Charles North 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lincoln (7) 19-0 70 1

2. Peoria Central 16-1 60 2

3. Quincy Notre Dame 16-2 47 4

4. Morton 15-4 44 5

5. Galesburg 18-2 42 3

6. Montini 13-4 27 8

7. Bethalto Civic Memorial 16-3 25 6

8. Rockford Boylan 15-2 18 T9

9. Washington 12-4 12 7

10. Effingham 16-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 9. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 5. Richwoods 4. Hyde Park 2. Mount Vernon 1. Chicago (Butler) 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Breese Central (2) 16-2 84 1

2. Breese Mater Dei (2) 15-2 82 2

3. Peoria Notre Dame (5) 19-3 81 4

4. Rock Island Alleman (1) 19-2 74 5

5. Nashville 16-2 50 6

(tie) Deer Creek-Mackinaw 18-1 50 3

7. Petersburg PORTA 18-1 43 8

8. Central Southeastern 13-2 32 7

<strong>9. Watseka 12-1 18 NR</strong>

10. Carlyle 16-1 14 T9

Others receiving votes: <strong>Bishop McNamara 8.</strong> Teutopolis 4. Canton 3. Staunton 2. <strong>Coal City 2.</strong> DePaul College Prep 2. Stillman Valley 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Galena (5) 15-1 82 1

2. Orangeville (2) 20-1 80 2

3. Annawan 16-4 58 3

4. Tuscola (1) 15-1 52 5

5. Altamont (1) 17-2 46 7

6. Okawville 11-4 39 4

7. Pecatonica 17-1 22 6

8. Illini Bluffs 18-3 19 10

8. Effingham St. Anthony 14-6 19 9

10. Aquin 10-4 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Heights 15. Serena 14. Hardin Calhoun 7. Catlin (Salt Fork) 6. Wethersfield 6. Elmwood 5. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 4. Goreville 2. Brownstown 1. Willows 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.