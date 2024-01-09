ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls dominate in nonconference win; G-SW's Fair drops 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Oak Forrest 22

The Boilermakers went on the road and earned a nonconference win to improve to 9-9 on Monday. Ava Lawrence had 13 points to lead all scorers. She was joined in double figures by Ellie Haggard (12 points) and Nia Lawrence (10 points).

G-SW 57, Tri-Point 42

Even by the stellar standards she’s set in her four-year career, the Panthers’ Addi Fair had a night to remember, exploding for 38 points to help the Panthers stay unbeaten at 8-0 in the River Valley Conference and 14-5 overall. Madison Wright added eight points, and Eva Henderson had six points.

(2A-RV)Watseka 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40

The Warriors improved to 16-1 and 5-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference on Monday. Brianna Denault had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Watseka in both categories. Haven Meyer scored 13 points, and Jasmine Essington scored eight points.

Peotone 41, Herscher 13

The Blue Devils improved to 13-4 and 6-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with their fifth straight win. Madi Schroeder’s 16 points led Peotone. Addie Grafeo chipped in nine points, and Allie Walsh had six points.

No individual stats were available for Herscher (6-14, 2-5).

Central 37, Momence 31

The Comets trailed 16-14 at halftime before finding second-half momentum at home Monday to improve to 10-11 and 8-1 in the River Valley Conference. Anna Winkel’s 10 points led Central. Myah Martinez scored eight points and Gracie Schroeder added six points.

Momence (7-7, 5-4) was led by a 10-point effort from A’Miracle Johnson. Avery Rosenblom and Casey Cromwell had five points apiece.

Grant Park 33, Donovan-St. Anne 23

The Dragons snapped a five-game skid and improved to 2-13 (2-7) with a win against their RVC rivals Monday. Alejandra Maldonado continued her recent tear, finishing with 14 points and five steals. Claire Sluis had 10 points and five rebounds. Abby Watson and Abi Roberts had five points apiece.

No individual stats were available for Donovan-St. Anne.

Salt Fork 48, Cissna Park 45

The Timberwolves (13-6, 4-1) saw heartbreak come with another tough loss after falling to Class 1A’s fourth-ranked team, Okawville, in overtime during the weekend. Addison Lucht had 15 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals. Sophie Duis and Josie Neukomm each had 10 points. Duis also had seven boards and four assists, and Neukomm added four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Iroquois West 44, Westville 31

The Raiders snapped a two-game skid to improve to 11-7 and 4-2 in the VVC. Ilyana Nambo had a dozen points to pace IW. Amelia Scharp and Abby Tilstra each scored eight points.

Oakwood 38, Milford 34

The Bearcats (8-10, 3-2) were on the wrong side of a narrow finish in VVC action. Hunter Mowrey was tremendous in defeat, posting 19 points, 16 rebounds and two steals to account for more than half of Milford’s scoring. Kami Muehling contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Lisle 46, Reed-Custer 32

Too many turnovers by Reed-Custer allowed Lisle to earn the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory. Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals to help pace the Comets (9-10). Gwen Stewart added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mya Beard chipped in three points and four steals.

Coal City 51, Manteno 30

Coal City held a 28-15 halftime lead before never turning back against Manteno to improve its record to 15-2 on the season. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 14 points, three rebounds and one steal. Makayla Henline contributed 12 points, one rebound and a steal. Emma Rodriguez tallied eight points, four rebounds and one steal.

Maddie Gesky notched a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Panthers (10-8). Sara Schmidt finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.