BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays fall in boys hoops nail-biter at Bloom; Central, Herscher win on the mats

BOYS BASKETBALL

(4A-RV)Bloom 44, (3A-9)Kankakee 39

Kankakee (13-2,1-2) led for all but two minutes in Tuesday’s Southland Athletic Conference clash in Chicago Heights before the Blazing Trojans took over down the stretch.

Eli Stipp paced the Kays with 15 points and one rebound. Demontae May and Lincoln Williams each had 10 points apiece. Larenz Walters scored two points to help surpass the 1,000-career-points mark.

Cissna Park 49, Salt Fork 48

Colson Carley might have tallied just three points for Cissna Park on Tuesday, but they were as big as could be, coming on a buzzer-beater to give the Timberwolves a one-point win and 3-15 record.

Dierks Neukomm led the way with 21 points for Cissna Park. Seth Walder had 17 points, and Tyler Neukomm tallied six points.

(2A-7)Beecher 76, Momence 31

The Bobcats kept cruising and improved to 19-0 and 7-0 in the River Valley Conference. Zack Johnson led a trio of double-digit scorers for Beecher, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Adyn McGinley had 15 points, three assists and three steals. Ethan Rydberg added 11 points and five assists. Jack Hayhurst had eight points and three steals.

Donovan Walls and Austin Lynch each had six points to lead Momence (5-12, 3-4). Nick Charbonneau had five points.

Watseka 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33

The Warriors (10-7) kept their splendid start in the Vermilion Valley Conference going, making it three wins in their first four conference contests. Evan LaBelle’s 18 points led Watseka, with 16 of them coming in the first half. Myles Lynch had 12 points, and Hagen Hoy scored six points.

Central 61, Grace Christian 51

The Comets won their fifth RVC game by at least 10 points and improved to 13-5 (6-1) with Tuesday’s road win. Blake Chandler buried a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers and scored a dozen points in the second half to total 21 points. Aidan Podowicz added 13 points, and Peyton Chandler tallied a dozen.

Ethan Reynolds had 18 points to lead Grace Christian (2-12, 0-7). Caleb Davis had 13 points, Sam Marquardt had nine points, and Noah Bisping had eight points.

Donovan 54, Grant Park 29

The Wildcats got above .500 in the RVC at 4-3 and improved to 6-11 on the season on the backs of a pair of double-double efforts that helped overcome a 17-16 halftime deficit. Brendan Hennieke had 16 points, 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Griffen Walters went for 10 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Braden Klecan filled the book with nine points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

Blake Brown’s 19 points led the Dragons (5-11, 3-5). Caiden Benson had five points and Ethan Banas scored three points.

Westville 66, Iroquois West 61

The Raiders led by a point after a quarter and rallied back from an eight-point deficit through three but came up just short to fall to 7-12 and 2-3 in the VVC. Tyler Read had 23 points and Damian Alvarado was also in double figures with 10 points. Jace Pankey recorded eight points and 13 rebounds.

Oakwood 69, Milford 46

The Bearcats saw their record slip to 8-10 and 1-4 in the VVC Tuesday. Gavin Schunke had 18 points to lead Milford. Brandon Torbet scored 14 points, and Mario Grimaldo had six points.

WRESTLING

Central-Iroquois West 63, Herscher 9

The Comets picked up a pair of team wins Tuesday at Bishop McNamara against the Fightin’ Irish (63-12, no individual stats were available) and the Tigers. Against Herscher, Beau Williams (113 pounds), Blake Hemp (120), Garrison Bailey (132), Giona Panozzo (144), Chris Andrade (157), Maxwell Joseph (165), Hunter Hull (175), Alex Finnegan (215) and Josh McCurry (285) won by pinfall. Gianni Panozzo earned a tech fall win at 150 pounds, and Kayden Cody earned a 14-3 major decision win at 138.

Trevor Hoffeditz won by pinfall at 126 pounds for the Tigers, and Gavin Collins secured a 10-4 decision at 190.

Herscher 48, Bishop McNamara 28

The Tigers earned a rivalry win against McNamara on Tuesday. Owen Bollino (106 pounds), Gerrit Osenga (126) and Matthew Stone (285) won by pinfall for Herscher, which also earned a handful of wins via forfeit.

McNamara’s Blake Arseneau picked up a tech fall win at 120 pounds. Alex Kostecka (132), Tristin Golden (157) and Drew Lowenstrom (190) got wins via pinfall, and Cole Kimberlin won a major decision at 138.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 15

The Boilermakers slipped to 9-10 in Tuesday’s Southwest Suburban Conference crossover. Sadie Grabow had a team-high six points, and Ava Johnson scored five points.

Iroquois West 25, Central 23

The Raiders (12-7) emerged victorious in Tuesday’s battle between old Sangamon Valley Conference rivals. Amelia Scharp’s seven points led IW. Aubrey Wagner and Jessye Rodriguez each had five points.

Anna Winkel had a game-high 10 points to lead the Comets (10-12). Eriannah Martinez scored five points, and Myah Martinez and Gracie Schroeder each scored four points.