GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marian Catholic makes second-half surge at Kankakee

KANKAKEE — For the first half of Kankakee’s girls basketball nonconference home tilt with Marian Catholic on Monday night, the Kays went punch-for-punch and even led for much of the opening stanza against the back-to-back IHSA Class 3A Sectional champions.

Despite a monstrous night from Kays senior forward Nikkel Johnson that came after a pregame ceremony honoring her recent 1,000-career-point accomplishment, the Spartans found another gear in the second half to leave town with a 58-46 win.

In their first game after holiday tournaments in Ahaheim (SoCal Shootout) and Bloomington (State Farm Holiday Classic), the Kays saw their record slip to 12-8 as the Spartans improved to 17-5, thanks to a defensive-minded third quarter. After a 26-26 halftime score, the Spartans came out with a trapping press defense and found their groove in the third, outscoring the Kays 17-7.

After handling the Spartans’ physical style in the halfcourt in the first half, when they had just two turnovers, the turned-up pressure caused the hosts eight second-half turnovers.

“Marian’s well-coached, and their kids have had deep runs in the tournament, so they play with poise,” Kays head coach Kurt Weigt said. “That’s what we’re trying to teach our young kids. You look out there, and we’re as young as can be.

“But we’ll learn from it; we’ll go back to the drawing board and learn how to break a press.”

Johnson was on fire in the early going, tallying a whopping 17 first-half points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field and a 5-for-5 half from the free-throw line.

“She’s a presence in the post, and we thought we might have a bit of an advantage in that part of the game,” Weight said of his four-year forward. “Credit to her teammates to get her the basketball, but she’s [going to] continue to fight.

“We run some isolations to get her in the post, and she’s just tough enough and strong enough to finish there.”

Johnson finished with a game-high 23 points, just missed a double-double with nine rebounds, added a pair of assists and tallied a game-high six steals on a night that was dedicated to her achieving 1,000 career points last month.

A three-sport athlete, Johnson is a member of the back-to-back state champion Kankakee track and field teams the past two years, an individual medalist in shot put and discus and has earned spots in multiple years on the Daily Journal All-Area and All-Southland Conference teams in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

“She’s as good a kid as we’ve probably seen,” Weigt said. “She’s gotten accolades in everything she’s done; she’s a state medalist in track and field, all-conference in volleyball and basketball with the athletes today.

“I’m extremely proud of her. I think she tries really, really hard.”

While honors such as 1,000 career points signal the end nearing of what’s been an athletically fruitful high school career, Johnson said she won’t start feeling that end come until the track and field season. She also said she felt it was her duty to reach the basketball scoring mark, following in the footsteps of four Kays who accomplished the same feat from 2018-22 — Tabatha Jones, Imani Williams, Ambranette Storr and Avery Jackson.

“I’m just keeping the legacy going,” Johnson said. “I know Avery had one, and before that, it was Tabatha, Imani and all [of] them.”

Johnson was half of a spectacular solo showdown Monday night alongside the Spartans’ Madison Davis, who finished the night with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

AAU teammates on Example Sports, Johnson credited Davis for showing her the ropes when they began teammates several years ago and always has come to enjoy meeting one another as opponents during the prep season.

“It’s always fun playing with Madison; she taught me a lot, and I taught her a lot,” Johnson said. “When I joined Example, I didn’t really know much about her or the team and was always the nervous one, not talking.

“She was always the one coming up to me, teaching me the plays,” Johnson continued. “I’ve been playing her for three or four years now, and it’s always good.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Johnson’s 23 points came on 8-for-10 shooting and 7-for-9 from the line. Taleah Turner had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. Aniya Lewis added seven points, seven rebounds and a block.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays return to Southland Play when they visit Thornridge at 5 p.m. Thursday.