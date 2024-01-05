BOYS BASKETBALL: Boilers ride second-quarter surge to pivotal conference win over L-WC

BRADLEY — After a home loss to Andrew last month, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys basketball team knows that as conference play has resumed this week in the wake of holiday tournament action the past couple weeks, they’ll have to be close to, if not perfect in SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division play down the stretch in attempt to win their third straight SWSC Red title.

And in their first divisional game since their four-point loss to the Thunderbolts, the Boilermakers started that effort off on the right foot Friday night, when they rode a powerful second quarter charge led by Nick Allen to a 50-41 home victory over Lincoln-Way Central.

The Boilers improved to 11-4 and 6-1 in the division while the Knights fell to 6-10 (0-4).

Leading the way for the Boilers was 6-foot-10 junior Nick Allen. After averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds a game at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington last week, Allen notched his fourth double-double of the year (along with five games with double-digit points and nine rebounds), going for 22 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks Friday.

“We definitely have a lot to prove,” Allen said. “We lost to Andrew, so we have to pretty much win out to win the conference again.

“We lost a couple close games at our holiday tournament, but they were to really good teams, so we have a bit of a chip on our shoulder.”

After neither team could find much offense in a first quarter that set the physical tone for the night, the Boilers turned their 9-8 deficit at the start of the second quarter to a 29-19 lead by halftime, with Allen’s 18 first-half points, including 10 points as part of a 16-6 run in the second, just a point behind the Knights as a collective at the break.

Boilers coach Ryan Kemp credited the team’s desire to hit the boards and match the Knights’ physicality for allowing them to quickly go from defense to offense in their desired fashion, with Allen leading the way and beating the L-WC defense to the basket.

“With our turnovers and the offensive rebounds we gave up, we told our guys that was probably 10 points there alone with extra possessions,” Kemp said. “And when we don’t get defensive rebounds we can’t run the floor; we feel we have an advantage with our big guy when we can get him down the floor and get him a seal.

“We cleaned that up, got Nick some touches and got some rebounds, and that’s when we got it to 10 or so.”

The Boilers never relinquished that lead, but the Knights were able to trim the deficit to as close as four on a few occasions early in the fourth while Allen was on the bench with four fouls.

But each time the Knights would cut it to within five, the Boilers responded. Allen only had four second-half points, but the team’s seniors rallied late. Brandon Harris had seven second-half points and fellow seniors Ethan Kohl and Anthony Kemp had four big points apiece down the stretch.

“Right when they got it to four, we got it back to six probably two or three times,” Kemp said. “That was good conversion from our senior guards.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allen’s 22 points came on 8-for-13 shooting from the field and a 6-for-12 night from the charity stripe. Kohl was also in double figures with 10 points, five boards and three assists. Harris added seven points, three boards, two assists and a steal. Kemp had six points, eight rebounds, an assist and a pair of blocks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After a Saturday afternoon home matinee against Belleville West, the Boilers return to conference play when they visit Stagg at 6:30 p.m. Friday.