ROUNDUP: Iroquois West Boys basketball start the new year with a win; Milford falls to Salt Fork

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35

Iroquois West opened the new year with a Vermilion Valley Conference win to improve to 6-9 and 2-1 in the VVC. Tyler Read led the way for the Raiders, totaling a team-high 15 points. Jace Pankey added seven points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Kobie Hendershot scored six points, which was two more points than teammate Beau Howe.

Salt Fork 43, Milford 33

Milford fell to 8-9 on the season with a loss to Salt Fork. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.