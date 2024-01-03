ROUNDUP: Girls hoop action picks back up after post-holiday break; Manteno, Herscher, Wilmington pick up wins on mat

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-RV)Watseka 70, Schlarman 18

Watseka dominated Schlarman to improve to 14-1 on the season. Haven Meyer led the Warriors with 15 points. Lauren Tegtmeyer pitched in three points and eight rebounds. Christa Holohan, Ava Swartz, Jasmine Essington and Thayren Rigsby had eight points apiece.

Peotone 57, Wilmington 23

Peotone’s win against Wilmington helped the Blue Devils improve to 12-4 and 5-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Madi Schroeder led Peotone with a team-high 16 points. Addie Graffeo had 13 points, which was one more point than teammate Jolynn Murray.

Lincoln-Way West 45, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31

Sadie Grabow scored a team-high 11 points to pace the Boilermakers (8-9). Ellie Haggard finished with nine points.

Manteno 38, Herscher 19

Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 13 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to help lead the Panthers (9-7). Ava Peterson contributed eight points and seven rebounds. Sara Schmidt chipped in a team-high 18 rebounds to go along with eight points.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers (6-11).

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Grace Christian 34

Addi Fair poured in 28 points to lead the Panthers, who improved to 13-5 after their fifth straight win. Grace Olsen tallied 17 points, and Eva Henderson finished with six points.

Natalie Dalton paced the Crusaders (6-12) with a team-high nine points. Miranda Glenn scored eight points.

Beecher 55, Illinois Lutheran 11

Beecher improved its record to 8-10 on the year with a dominant win against Illinois Lutheran. Evelyn Jablonski led the Bobcats with a team-high 15 points. Jenna Pevion and Aylin Lagunas each had 12 points. Ava Pattenaude chipped in six points.

Cissna Park 45, Armstrong-Potomac 12

Cissna Park’s double-digit win against Armstrong helped improve its record to 13-4 overall. Addison Lucht totaled 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals to help lead the Timberwolves. Lauryn Hamrick added 13 points, two rebounds and two steals. Regan King chipped in seven rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Central 33, Grant Park 22

No individual stats were available for the Comets (9-10).

Claire Sluis scored seven points to pace the Dragons (1-12). Alejandra Maldonado finished with six points, and Emily Voigt had three points.

Bismarck-Henning 34, Iroquois West 27

Ilyana Nambo and Amelia Scharp collectively paced the Raiders with seven points. Abby Kraft had five points as Iroquois West improved to 10-5.

WRESTLING

Manteno 42, Streator 27; Herscher 50, Manteno 22

Manteno split its first meet of 2024, picking up a win against Streator and a defeat to Herscher. Joe Carney (144 pounds), Raquel Quiroz (157), Carter Watkins (175) and Logan Smith (190) collectively led the Panthers by each going 2-0 in their respective weight classes.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Wilmington 58, Peotone 3; Wilmington 42, Lisle 27

Wilmington swept its Illinois Central Eight Conference foes Peotone and Lisle. Landon Dooley (120 pounds), Brandon Adolfino (138), Matt Swisher (150/157), Will Wilson (175) and Memphis Iwen (215) each went 2-0 in their respective weight classes to help collectively lead the Wildcats on the mat.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-RV)Watseka 55, Chrisman 13

The Warriors made it 13 wins in their first 14 games with their cruise control victory Wednesday. It was a balanced scoring effort for Watseka, led by Ava Swartz’s eight points. Christa Holohan added seven points. Brianna Denault, Lauren Tegtmeyer and Megan Martin had six points apiece. Martin added nine rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Iroquois West 49

In a tight game in which the Raiders led 11-8 after a quarter, it was the Panthers who emerged victorious in Wednesday’s nonconference matchup. Jace Pankey’s 16 points led Iroquois West, who sits at 6-10 on the year. Tyler Read was also in double figures with 11 points. Kobie Hendershot and Damian Alvarado had six points apiece.

Serena 64, Reed-Custer 51

Jacob Reardon recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to help pace the Comets (5-9). Collin Monroe and Peyton Bradley contributed eight points apiece. Dominic Eddy had six points.

Chrisman 71, Watseka 58

Watseka couldn’t erase a 35-27 halftime deficit against Chrisman and saw its record drop to 7-7. Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with 15 points, followed by teammates Evan LaBelle (13 points) and Payton Schaumburg (11 points).