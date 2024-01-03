BASKETBALL: Kankakee, Beecher boys ranked in AP Polls; Watseka, Mac girls receive votes

The first IHSA AP Boys and Girls Basketball Polls of the new year were unveiled Wednesday, with a pair of local boys teams finding themselves top-10 worthy and a pair of girls teams finding themselves near ranked status as well.

Kankakee (12-1) and Beecher (15-0) are both ranked on the boys side. The Kays, fresh off their Kankakee Holiday Tournament maroon bracket championship, maintained the ninth ranking in Class 3A that they had ahead of the holidays. The Bobcats, in the midst of the best start in school history that most recently included winning the Warkins Memorial Tournament in Erie, received a pair of first-place votes and are ranked seventh in Class 2A.

On the girls side, both Watseka (12-1) and Bishop McNamara (13-3) received votes in Class 2A.

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Curie (4) 14-1 119 2

2. Collinsville (4) 16-0 97 10

(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor (4) 13-1 97 4

4. Normal Community (1) 12-1 82 1

5. Gurnee Warren 15-1 76 8

(tie) Lisle (Benet Academy) 14-1 76 5

7. Quincy 14-1 71 3

8. Bolingbrook 12-2 25 NR

9. New Trier 15-2 23 NR

10. Downers North 12-2 22 9

Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Waubonsie Valley 7. Kenwood 4. Romeoville 2. Marist 1. DeKalb 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. DePaul College Prep (5) 15-0 124 5

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6) 16-2 120 1

3. Harvey Thornton 11-2 97 3

4. Centralia (3) 16-0 81 NR

5. Mt. Zion 15-0 72 7

6. Metamora 12-3 60 NR

7. Morton 15-2 49 10

(tie) Brother Rice 15-2 49 2

<strong>9. Kankakee 12-1 45 9</strong>

10. Richwoods 11-2 37 4

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 10. Decatur MacArthur 3. Champaign Centennial 3. Olney (Richland County) 3. Sterling 2. Hyde Park 2. De La Salle 1. Belvidere North 1. Crystal Lake South 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Breese Central (7) 14-2 136 2

2. Tolono Unity (2) 13-0 104 6

3. Peoria Manual (4) 9-4 96 3

4. Byron 11-0 82 9

5. Benton 14-1 71 NR

6. El Paso-Gridley 13-2 61 NR

<strong>7. Beecher (2) 16-0 51 NR</strong>

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-2 43 10

9. Rockridge 12-3 41 1

10. Chicago (Christ the King) 12-2 35 8

Others receiving votes: Phillips 34. Fieldcrest 21. Clinton 11. Trenton Wesclin 10. Peoria Notre Dame 9. Bismarck-Henning 5. Pinckneyville 5. Teutopolis 4. Macomb 3. Rockford Christian 1. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 1. Shelbyville 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Tuscola (16) 15-0 160 1

2. Effingham St. Anthony 13-4 103 4

3. Illini Bluffs 15-4 96 3

4. Aurora Christian 13-2 86 9

5. Goreville 14-1 81 NR

6. Pecatonica 11-3 62 2

7. Winchester-West Central 15-2 47 NR

8. Camp Point (Central) 10-2 46 NR

9. Scales Mound 12-2 44 5

10. Lexington 13-3 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Serena 26. Waltonville 23. Springfield Calvary 18. Casey-Westfield 15. Mounds Meridian 13. South Beloit 12. Manley 6. Annawan 5. Bluford Webber 5. Altamont 3. Calvary Christian Academy 2.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (3) 18-0 62 2

2. Alton (3) 15-0 58 3

3. Maine South (1) 18-0 52 7

4. Normal Community 17-1 42 8

5. Bolingbrook 14-2 39 1

6. Nazareth 11-3 20 NR

7. O'Fallon 13-4 17 5

8. Batavia 14-3 15 NR

9. Quincy 13-4 13 10

10. Hononegah 15-3 12 9

(tie) Waubonsie Valley 17-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Kenwood 10. Whitney Young 8. Fremd 6. Glenbard West 5. St. Charles North 4. East Moline United 3. Lincoln-Way East 3. Downers North 2. Stevenson 1. Romeoville 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lincoln (8) 17-0 80 2

2. Peoria Central 16-1 64 1

3. Galesburg 17-1 59 3

4. Quincy Notre Dame 16-1 55 7

5. Morton 14-4 51 6

6. Bethalto Civic Memorial 14-3 28 4

7. Washington 10-4 16 9

8. Montini 12-4 15 NR

9. Rockford Boylan 15-2 13 NR

(tie) Mt. Zion 14-6 13 10

Others receiving votes: Effingham 9. Hyde Park 8. Taylorville 7. Mattoon 6. Mount Vernon 5. Richwoods 5. Dixon 3. Morris 2. Chicago (Butler) 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Breese Central (3) 13-2 96 1

2. Breese Mater Dei (3) 14-2 74 10

3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16-1 71 5

4. Peoria Notre Dame (3) 17-3 66 4

5. Rock Island Alleman 17-2 65 6

6. Nashville 15-2 49 2

7. Central Southeastern (1) 13-2 46 9

8. Petersburg PORTA (1) 16-1 43 3

9. Teutopolis 11-4 20 NR

(tie) Carlyle 14-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: <strong>Watseka 16.</strong> DePaul College Prep 11. <strong>Bishop McNamara 8.</strong> Staunton 6. Carterville 4. Canton 3. Stillman Valley 3. Pleasant Plains 2. Princeton 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Galena (6) 14-1 93 1

2. Orangeville (1) 18-1 78 3

3. Annawan (1) 15-3 66 4

4. Okawville 11-4 63 2

5. Tuscola (1) 15-1 48 NR

6. Pecatonica 17-1 33 NR

7. Altamont (1) 13-2 32 10

8. Elmwood 14-2 31 5

9. Effingham St. Anthony 11-6 22 7

10. Illini Bluffs 17-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Serena 16. Brown County 12. Aquin 10. Goreville 10. Peoria Heights 6. Pope County 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Wethersfield 2. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Willows 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1.