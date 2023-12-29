ROUNDUP: Beecher boys win Warkins Memorial; Peotone girls win host tournament

Saturday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament

Beecher 49, Mercer County 42

Beecher earned back-to-back Erie Watkins Memorial Tournament championships with a win against Mercer County in the title game. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Romeoville 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 51

Nick Allen scored 15 points to pace the Boilermakers in the large school bracket third-place game. Brandon Harris had 10 points.

Rock Falls 51, Bishop McNamara 45

Robert Hutson tallied a dozen points and four rebounds for McNamara. Willie Felton added 10 points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals. Abner Garcia had eight points, five boards, two steals and two blocks.

WRESTLING

Abe’s Rumble

Marian Central Catholic 32, Coal City 31

Coal City lost the championship match dual to Marian Central Catholic to help finish 8-1 in the 60-team tournament. The Coalers were led by five grapplers — Owen Petersen (8-0), Mason Garner (8-0), Landin Benson (6-0), Jamie Keigher (4-0) and Cade Poyner (4-0) — who each went undefeated during the tournament.

Friday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone Holiday Tournament

Peotone 47, Plainfield South 44

Peotone won the Peotone Holiday Classic Tournament championship with a win against Plainfield South. Addie Graffeo led the way in the title game, totaling a team-high 18 points. Ashely Renwick contributed 11 points, and Madi Schroder had seven points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Reed-Custer 22

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished the tournament in third place with a double-digit win against Reed-Custer. Nia Lawrence and Sadie Grabow collectively led the Boilermakers with 11 points apiece. Emmerson Longtin had six points.

Leah Grace paced the Comets with six points and one rebound to help Reed-Custer place fourth in the tournament. Madison Keenan contributed four points and three rebounds. Kaylee Tribble had three points and seven rebounds.

Beecher 40, Southland College Prep 37

Beecher ended the Peotone Holiday Tournament with a seventh-place finish. Evelyn Jablonski led the Bobcats with 11 points.

Chicago Christian Holiday Tournament

Morton 52, Manteno 46

Manteno earned a second-place finish in the Chicago Christian Holiday Tournament after falling a tad short in the championship game. Sara Schmidt recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to help pace the Panthers. Maddie Gesky added another double-double, totaling 15 points and a team-high 17 rebounds. Ava Peterson chipped in seven boards and four assists. Peterson and Gesky were both named to the all-tournament team for their efforts.

Lisle Holiday Tournament

Immaculate Conception 53, Coal City 41

Coal City earned second place with a tournament championship defeat to Immaculate Conception. Mia Ferrias tallied 15 points, three rebounds and five steals to pace the Coalers. Makenzie Henline poured in 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. Kylee Kennell chipped in six points and one rebound.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Wheaton Warrenville South 54, Kankakeee 49

Kankakee fell in the consolation championship against Wheaton Warrenville South. Nikkel Johnson paced the Kays with a team-high 21 points. Malea Harrison contributed 11 points and Jameia Bishop had seven points.

Kankakee 56, Geneseo 34

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Cissna Park 54, Oakwood 23

Addison Lucht totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists to help lead the Timberwolves and earn tournament MVP honors. Regan King tallied eight points, two assists, one rebound and a steal. Sophie Duis chipped in eight points, three rebounds and one assist.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

Metea Valley 59, Bradley-Bourbonnais 58

Nick Allen paced the Boilermakers with a team-high 28 points.

Tri-Valley 53, Bishop McNamara 30

Cole Czako paced the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high seven points. Robert Hutson scored six points, followed by teammates Tyler Bobzin (five points), Callaghan O’Connor (four points) and Abner Garcia (four points).

Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament

Beecher 78, Riverdale 71

Beecher advanced to the championship game with a win against Riverdale to improve to 15-0 on the season. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 31 points and six assists. Zack Johnson added 24 points, six assists and five rebounds. Noah Berry had eight points.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Classic

Milford 39, Salt Fork 26

Milford improved to 8-8 on the season with a double-digit win against Salt Fork. Tyler Runner led the Bearcats with a team-high 15 points. Gavin Schunke totaled 14 points, and Beau Wright tallied eight points.

Marquette Holiday Tournament

Coal City 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 51

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Bennett Grant paced the Panthers with 19 points, followed by teammates Cale Halpin (14 points), Logan Conger (nine points) and Cole Hampson (five points).