BOYS BASKETBALL: Manteno holds off St. Anne in thrilling blue title game for school's first-ever KHT championship

KANKAKEE — Nicky Johnson was a spectator at last year’s Kankakee Holiday Tournament, sidelined by a torn ACL.

This year was different.

The Manteno senior hit a jumper in traffic with 12 seconds left to break a tie and then added a late free throw as the Panthers beat St. Anne 51-48 on Friday night to win the blue division title at the 73rd annual KHT.

It was Manteno’s first tournament title of any kind since winning a Thanksgiving event in 2018, and its first KHT championship ever.

“I came to this tournament hungry,” Johnson said. “Just me on the bench (last year) watching the whole tournament and thinking what I could have done and how I could have impacted it — it hurt me sitting out that whole season.

“I’m glad we were able to make a statement this season.”

Indeed they did. Johnson was named the blue division MVP after getting nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals Friday.

Fellow all-tournament pick Kyle McCullough had 14 points, two rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Panthers (12-4), who already have matched their win total for all of last season.

Ray Lee scored nine for Manteno, and Jason Brown contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.

McCullough appreciates having Johnson in the mix again this season.

“Obviously, we struggled last year, could have had some [more] wins last year if he was playing,” McCullough said. “But it’s good to have him back. We’re on a roll here.

“They said, ‘Give the ball to Nicky,’ I gave it to Nicky, and he hit it.”

Manteno coach Zack Myers had similar thoughts about Johnson.

“He’s always been a kid I’ve loved to coach,” Myers said. “It was sad seeing him miss out last year. He’s really started to take over for us lately.”

McCullough was the Panthers’ main man earlier in the fourth quarter, scoring their first nine points of the period.

“Huge game,” Myers said of his senior guard. “Somebody we’ve really leaned on. Kyle’s been a great leader for us, team captain. And just really stepped up big in big moments.”

McCullough needed to, because his AAU teammate, junior Jordan Davis, did the same for St. Anne (9-9).

Davis scored 13 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals rallied from 12 down to tie it at 48 on Deion Fifer’s layup with 39 seconds left.

“We knew he was going to get his shots and he was going to score the ball,” McCullough said of Davis. “I feel like we did the best we [could] with that.”

The Panthers limited the rest of the Cardinals. Chris Link, an all-tournament pick along with Davis, scored 10. No other St. Anne player had more than four points.

And that was good enough to get the Panthers some elusive tournament hardware.

“That means a lot for the town and for our coaches,” McCullough said. “Obviously, they’ve been wanting to win it for a long time.”

“It’s huge,” said Myers, who was also on staff for a pair of runner-up teams at Peotone. “Been here in the championship a couple times and just always fell short. ... I’m really glad to see this group get it done.”

<strong>Herscher 47, Central 44</strong>

Herscher claimed third place with a three-point win against Central. Austin Buckley had 21 points, four rebounds and an assist. Peyton Young added seven points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

<strong>Peotone 64, Grant Park 40</strong>

Peotone claimed fifth place with a win against Grant Park. Ruben Velasco recorded a monster double-double, totaling 30 points, 21 rebounds and five steals to help lead the Blue Devils. Brandon Weiss finished with 13 points, and Colin Emsweller chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Blake Brown paced the Dragons with 14 points and four assists. Caiden Benson tallied 10 points and five rebounds.

<strong>Momence 56, Cissna Park 42</strong>

No individual stats were available for Momence, which earned seventh place in the blue bracket, or Cissna Park.