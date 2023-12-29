BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays return to KHT maroon championship game; Manteno to meet St. Anne for blue title

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s boys basketball team made it a goal to defend its maroon division championship at its own Kankakee Holiday Tournament before the season started. When the brackets were revealed, the Kays immediately saw a potential championship game clash against Lindblom, one of the best teams in Chicago this winter, but knew they couldn’t overlook the first two rounds either.

And thanks to a swinging start out of the gate, the Kays took control early in their second-round matchup against Chicago Agricultural Science Thursday seeing their lead reach 20 points early in the second quarter on their way to a comfortable 71-43 win that will indeed pit them against the Eagles in Friday night’s championship.

While senior guard Larenz Walters, who scored a game-high 23 points, and his teammates knew the test that potentially waited for them Friday, he said the team also had to play as if they were getting those tests in the first two rounds to ensure their title game spot.

“We always prepare for our best test,” Walters said. “We kinda knew we could end up playing Lindblom in the championship, and we tried to come in every day like we were playing the best team.”

Kays head coach Chris Pickett was pleased with the team’s “razor-sharp” focus they came out with Thursday, which allowed them a 28-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 43-18 lead by the half as they improved to 11-1 on the season.

“We came in with a good gameplan and the ultimate goal was to get to Friday night’s championship,” Pickett said. “When you have a goal, you’re gonna be focused, and we were able to see that.”

Sophomore sensation Lincoln Williams stole the first-round show with five first-quarter dunks in the Kays’ 88-25 win against Schurz on Wednesday, and did impress with a few more slams Thursday, but it was Walters who wowed the crowd with a slam of his own in the closing seconds of Thursday’s first quarter.

As the reigning Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year continues his college recruitment, Pickett noted that coaches have been wondering about how much explosiveness Walters can bring to the next level, and the proof was in the pudding Thursday as to how much he’s worked on that athleticism in the past year.

“One of the things about the recruiting process is that college coaches were questioning his athleticism,” Pickett said. “He’s trained and worked to improve his quickness, his foot speed, his agility and his ability to bounce like that.

“We’re seeing it in practices, where he’s obsessed with dunking and I’m glad he got it so he can get back to what he does well, which is score points.”

Walters has scored 40 points in the first two rounds and broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a 43-point effort in last year’s championship. He credited the Kankakee faithful for bringing the energy into the gym that he’s been able to harness on the hardwood for allowing him to turn it up a notch come tournament time.

“The crowd, the community, the atmosphere of Kankakee,” Walters said. “Just growing up in Kankakee, being from Kankakee, everybody supports everybody, and there’s a lot of love out there.”

Walters added two rebounds, assists and steals apiece to his 23 points. Williams finished with 18 points, six boards, two assists and six steals and Damontae May added nine points. That backcourt trio is one Pickett will lean on heavily in Friday’s championship game against the Eagles, who are led by Cleveland State University commit Je’Shawn Stevenson Jr.

“We know Lindblom is a talented team with one of the best players in the state on their squad; I like our weapons too,” Pickett said. “Lincoln Williams, Larenz Walters and Damontae May make for a pretty good backcourt, and we expect them to show up.”

<strong>Johnson’s double-double leads Manteno to blue title game</strong>

After missing his junior year with an injury, Manteno senior Nicky Johnson has spent his senior season making up for lost time, and his strong start to the season continued when he tallied 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Panthers’ 69-41 win over Herscher in Thursday night’s KHT blue division semifinal.

The win improved Manteno’s record to 11-4 and gave them a spot in Friday’s championship game opposite St. Anne. The Tigers now sit at 2-11.

Johnson’s double-double put him at a total of 51 points and 21 rebounds through the first two rounds of the tournament. After showing flashes of brilliance as a sophomore two years ago, head coach Zack Myers is just happy to see his star getting his shine after missing his junior year.

“He missed last year, and it’s been fun to see him start to really dominate games,” Myers said. “He’s had a couple big games lately, with 20 points a couple games in a row now, so it’s just really fun to watch him start to dominate.”

Johnson was dominant from almost the opening tip, but the Tigers were able to do just enough to keep themselves within striking distance for the first two-plus quarters, including swapping five first-quarter lead changes.

With just a four-point lead after a quarter and a seven-point lead until a mini 4-0 spurt near the end of the first half gave them a 33-22 halftime lead, the Panthers saw their lead climb to as large as 20 points in a decisive third quarter before putting away their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals in the second half.

“Just to step on their throats and not allow them to get in the game,” Johnson said was the key to pulling away. “Once they get the feeling they can come back, they get that feeling they can get back in the ballgame.

“To put up points and extend that lead makes it easier for us.”

Johnson finished the night with an assist and two blocks to go with his 25-point, 12-rebound double-double. Kyle McCullough added 16 points, six assists, two rebounds and a steal. Andrew Norred had nine points filling in for injured guard Ray Lee in the starting lineup.

Payton Young led Herscher with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jacob McCree was also in double figures with 10 points, a rebound and a steal.

The Panthers will turn their attention to St. Anne in Friday’s blue division title game at 6 p.m. Friday, where they’ll look to bring the program its first-ever KHT championship.

“That was definitely one of our preseason goals that we talked about,” Myers said. “We just talked in the locker room about how this is the second time ever Manteno has been in the KHT title game.

“We got there in 2019 and lost to Chicago Christian, so we’re just really excited to be back and we know we’re gonna have a tough matchup with St. Anne.”

<strong>St. Anne 48, Central 46</strong>

The Cardinals held on against their River Valley Conference rivals to advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game against Manteno. The Comets will face Herscher for third place at 3 p.m.

No individual stats were available.

<strong>Grant Park 52, Cissna Park 49</strong>

The Dragons won a thriller against the Timberwolves Thursday morning to advance to Friday’s fifth-place game against Peotone at 12 p.m. Friday.

Blake Brown had 23 points, his fifth straight game of at least 20 points, to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block. Caiden Benson added nine points and six boards. Ryder Greenholt added six points, five rebounds and three steals.

No individual stats were available for the Timberwolves.

<strong>Peotone 80, Momence 60</strong>

Peotone led the entire way to improve to 1-1 in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament. Brandon Weiss totaled 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Ruben Velasco added 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Colin Emsweller chipped in 14 points.

No individual stats were available for Momence, who will play Cissna Park for seventh place at 9 a.m. Friday.