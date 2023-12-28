ROUNDUP: BBCHS win thriller at State Farm; Peotone girls advance to Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title game

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

BBCHS 65, Rock Island 64

BBCHS picked up a one-point win in the second round of the State Farm Holiday Classic. Ethan Kohl clinched the game with two free throws with only a few seconds remaining on the clock. Nick Allen paced the Boilermakers with 16 points, followed by teammates Brandon Harris (14 points) and Anthony Kemp (12).

El Paso-Gridley 74, Bishop McNamara 54

Abner Garcia and Robert Hutson each scored 13 points to pace the Fightin’ Irish.

Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament

Beecher 61, Lena-Winslow 41

Beecher advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament and improved to 14-0 on the season. Jack Hayhurst led the Bobcats with 13 points and four rebounds. Orlin Nesbitt pitched in 13 points and five rebounds. Adyn McGinley recorded a double-double with 12 points, 12 assists and three steals. Zack Johnson had 10 points.

Marquette Holiday Tournament

G-SW 54, Putnam County 51

G-SW erased a 21-12 first-quarter deficit to improve to 5-10 on the season. Cale Halpin led the Panthers, totaling 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Bennett Grant totaled 12 points and five rebounds. Nathan States had 10 points and three rebounds.

Somonauk 65, R-C 50

Jacob Reardon recorded 14 points and four rebounds to help pace the Comets. Collin Monroe scored 10 points, which was one more point than teammate Dominic Eddy. Travis Bohac had seven points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone Holiday Tournament

Peotone 45, R-C 22

Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 14 points. Addie Graffeo recorded 10 points.

Alyssa Wollenzien contributed eight points, four rebounds and three steals to help pace the Comets. Kaylee Tribble finished with five points, six rebounds and one block. Leah Grace tallied two points and two rebounds.

Plainfield South 45, BBCHS 43

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ defeat put its team in the third-place game against Reed-Custer at 1 p.m. Friday. Ava Johnson poured in a team-high 15 points to pace the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow and Nia Lawrence added eight points apiece. Ellie Haggard chipped in seven points.

Joliet Catholic 47, Beecher 15

Emma Tiltges paced the Bobcats with five points.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Kankakee 33, Rock Island 25

Kankakee bounced back after a loss to Bloomington in the opening round of the tournament with a win against Rock Island. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Lisle Holiday Classic

Coal City 41, St. Edwards 38

Coal City advanced to the tournament championship game against Immaculate Conception at 8 p.m. Friday. Makayla Henline led the Coalers with 14 points. Mia Ferrias totaled eight points, and Abby Stiles chipped in seven points.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Cissna Park 56, North Vermillion 38

Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and eight steals. Lauryn Hamrick pitched in 13 points and seven rebounds. Regan King had seven points, two rebounds, one assist and four steals.

Benton Central 68, Cissna Park 31

Josie Neukomm paced the Timberwolves with 12 points, two rebounds and one assist. Addison Lucht finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Chicago Christian Holiday Tournament

Manteno 47, Chicago Christian 42

Manteno erased a seven-point halftime deficit to earn a come-from-behind victory. Maddie Gesky led the Panthers with 13 points and 25 rebounds. Sydney Sosnowski finished with 13 points, and Alyssa Singleton had six points.