BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee, St. Anne open KHT title defenses with first-round wins

KANKAKEE — Lincoln Williams has spent the beginning of the boys basketball season turning necks and wowing his teammates with lively slam dunks, racking up 30 in the Kays’ first 10 games.

But the sophomore impressed even himself in the final game of the first night of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament Wednesday night, when he threw down five first-quarter dunks as part of a 13-point opening frame in an 88-25 Kays victory.

Donning Columbia blue and old gold Westview uniforms as the Kays (10-1) celebrate former Kankakee high schools Westview and Eastridge this week, Williams said the extra magic in the air Wednesday certainly helped him find a vertical stride.

“We had the Westview jerseys, so I had to throw it down a bit,” Williams said. “It was nice, it was fun. I liked it and I enjoyed it.”

Williams was one of three Kays to score at least seven points in the first quarter, joined by an eight-point effort from Damontae May and seven-point quarter from Kennarius Chandler, helping the team to a controlling 33-10 lead after a frame.

“It hypes them up, it makes the atmosphere explosive, and it makes it even that much more of a difficult place for people to have to play,” Kays coach Chris Pickett said of Williams’ lively spark. “When there’s dunks all over the place and the crowd’s getting into it, that’s an advantage for us.”

Williams and senior guard Larenz Walters finished tied for the high scoring mark with 15 points apiece. All 13 Kays scored at least one point as the team shot 33-for-65 (51 percent) and forced 16 Bulldogs turnovers.

The win got the Kays off on the proper start as they look to defend their maroon bracket championship in the 73rd annual KHT. And while their primary focus this week is on accomplishing that goal, Pickett and his team, who are currently ranked ninth in the IHSA AP Class 3A Poll, know that a 3-0 this week could mean much more in the big picture than defending a tournament title.

“I think with this group, really the focus is, it’s always special to win the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, but this group realizes they have the ability to go to the state tournament,” Pickett said. “This is just a part of the whole pie, and we’re thinking long term, but winning these three games is part of that formula.”

Williams added three assists, two rebounds and four steals to his 15 points while Walters complimented his own 15-point night with five assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block. May totaled 10 points and Keshawn Wade had eight points. Kennarius Chandler, Anthony Lewis and Kenaz Jackson each had seven points.

The Kays will host Chicago Ag Science at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when they will celebrate Eastridge night.

<strong>Cardinals open blue bracket defense with thorough win against Momence</strong>

It took a slight while for the offensive output to match the defensive production, but once St. Anne started finding the basket it couldn’t stop, as Chris Link’s 24-point spark off the bench helped lift the blue bracket’s defending champions to a 60-27 first-round win over Momence.

The Cardinals improved to 8-8 and advanced to Thursday’s semifinal game against Central at 3 p.m. Momence slid to 3-10 and will face Peotone at noon in the consolation bracket.

“Before we even left out of [the locker room], we told the kids to make the defense kickstart the offense,” Cardinals coach Rick Schoon said. “It took the offense a little while to get going, but the defense created turnovers, we had a lot of defensive rebounds that allowed us to get in transition.

“Once we got in transition, that gave us a little more confidence in our halfcourt sets.”

The Cardinals led just 9-7 when Link recorded a steal and took it the other way for a breakaway slam seconds before the first-quarter buzzer sounded, giving Link and the Cardinals momentum that they used to build a 31-12 lead by halftime.

Despite coming off the bench, Link was still able to outscore Momence 15-12 on his own in the first half and finished with his 24 points by shooting 9-for-12 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.

“Playing Momence,” Link said was what gave him the inspiration needed for his hot start. “It’s a rivalry game, so I had to show out.”

After a streaky start to the season that saw the Cardinals lose their first four games, win their next four and then lose three in a row, the Cardinals have won four of their past five and appear to be clicking together, something the long-tenured Schoon has come to expect from his St. Anne teams once the KHT rolls around.

“They’re all coming together, and I thought we did a really good job of sharing the basketball tonight, finding the open guys,” Schoon said. “The guys are starting to believe in each other.

“Earlier in the year, I don’t think they had that belief, but now guys are starting to contribute besides [three-year starting guard] Jordan [Davis], and that’s freeing things up for Jordan and makes it easier as well.”

Link finished the night with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Davis added 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and three steals. Jaqorri Wyatt had six points and Jason Bleyle and Matthew Langellier tallied five points apiece.

Erick Castillo led Momence with 11 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Nick Charbonneau had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

<strong>Manteno’s hot start leads to double-digit win against Cissna Park</strong>

The Panthers were red-hot from the jump in their first-round game in the blue bracket, building a 28-5 lead by the end of the first quarter on their way to a 76-53 win.

Manteno improved to 9-4 and will face Herscher at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. Cissna Park sits at 2-10 and will take on Grant Park at 9 a.m. in the consolation bracket.

“The boys played well today and jumped up early, leading 45-16 at half,” Panthers coach Zack Myers said. “The second half, [the Timberwolves] were able to knock some shots down and make us work a little bit, but Nicky Johnson came up big with some offensive rebounds to seal the deal.”

Johnson poured in a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds (seven offensive), two blocks, one steal and an assist to help lead the Panthers. Kyle McCullough finished with 12 points three rebounds and one steal. Ray Lee scored eight points and Jason Brown had seven points.

Dierks Nuekomm contributed 24 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist to help pace the Timberwolves. Seth Walder added 18 points, five assists and two steals. Tyler Neukomm chipped in six points and four rebounds.

<strong>Herscher 54, Grant Park 42</strong>

The Tigers advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round after building a double-digit lead by halftime and never looking back. Payton Young had a team-high 15 points and added four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Austin Buckley had 13 points, five rebounds, an assist and three steals. Tanner Jones totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Logan Morrow was also in double figures with 10 points.

Blake Brown paced the Dragons with 23 points, including four made 3-pointers. Caiden Benson had nine points.

<strong>Central 65, Peotone 47</strong>

Perry Mason couldn’t miss Wednesday, finishing tied for the game high with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting, including a 3-for-3 night from deep. He also had two rebounds, six assists and a steal. Blake Chandler also totaled 17 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Aidan Podowicz had 11 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block. Peyton Chandler just missed a double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine assists.

Ruben Velasco recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils. Brandon Weiss chipped in 13 points.