ROUNDUP: Coal City, Manteno girls hoops open holiday tournament with victories

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lisle Holiday Tournament

Coal City 55, East Aurora 17

Coal City limited East Aurora to eight second-half points en route to an opening victory in the Lisle Holiday Tournament. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 15 points, three rebounds and five steals. Emma Rodriguez added 15 points, three rebounds and one steal. Abby Gagliardo had eight points, four rebounds and one steal.

Chicago Christian Holiday Tournament

Manteno 62, Christ the King 31

Manteno improve to 7-6 on the season with an opening win in the Chicago Christian Tournament. Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Sara Schmidt added another double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Lila Prindeville tallied seven points, three assists and three steals. Bella Gigliello had six points and eight rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Holiday Tournament

Marquette 74, Gardner-South Wilmington 55

Bennett Grant paced the Panthers with 24 points and eight rebounds. Cale Halpin contributed 16 points and seven rebounds. Nathan States and Logan Conger each chipped in five points apiece.

Flanagan 57, Reed-Custer 52

Jacob Reardon poured in 14 points and seven rebounds to help pace the Comets. Collin Monroe tallied 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Travis Bohac had 10 points.