ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys, Mac boys and girls win at State Farm; B-B, Peotone, R-C girls win at Peotone

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Farm Holiday Classic

BBCHS 85, Dunlap 63

Nick Allen notched a double-double with 19 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers. Gavin Kohl and Tyran Bender scored 17 points apiece. Brandon Harris had 14 points.

Bishop Mac 50, Rockford Lutheran 48

Bishop McNamara opened the State Farm Holiday Classic with an opening round victory to improve to 10-2 on the season. Callaghan O’Connor led the Fightin’ Irish with 11 points. Robert Hutson and Tyler Bobzin tallied 10 points each. Kaiden Tyler scored eight points.

Marquette Holiday Tournament

R-C 59, G-SW 49

Jacob Reardon nearly finished with a double-double, totaling 18 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Comets. Collin Monroe contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. Peyton Bradley had 11 points.

Cale Halpin totaled 19 points and eight rebounds to help pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant added nine points and seven rebounds. Jarrek Hirsch chipped in eight points and six rebounds.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Milford 58, Payson-Seymour 44

Caleb Clutteur led the Bearcats with 16 points, followed by teammates Gavin Schunke (14 points) and Beau Wright (10).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone Holiday Tournament

BBCHS 49, Joliet Cahtolic 31

Ava Johnson led the Boilermakers with a team-high 14 points. Emmerson Longtin finished with seven points. Sadie Grabow and Ellie Haggard chipped in six points apiece.

R-c 59, Reavis 54

Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals to help lead the Comets. Mya Beard added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Madison Keenan chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Peotone 45, Southland College Prep 13

Addie Graffeo scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Blue Devils. Madi Schroeder poured in 12 points.

Plainfield South 96, Beecher 3

Aylin Lagunas paced the Bobcats with three points.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Bishop McNamara 50, SJ-O 18

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

Bloomington 51, Kankakee 47

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Chicago Christian Holiday Tournament

Manteno 59, Eisenhower 17

Manteno improved to 2-0 in the Chicago Christian Holiday Tournament. Ava Peterson led the Panthers with 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Lila Prindeville added 11 points, and Bella Gigliello tallied 10 points and five rebounds. Alyssa Singleton had eight points.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Cissna Park 37, Lexington 31

Addison Lucht recorded a double-double, totaling 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists to help lead the Timberwolves. Josie Neukomm added seven points, one rebound, one steal and an assist. Lauryn Hamrick had six points, six rebounds and one steal.

Salt Fork 33, Cissna Park 32

Addison Lucht totaled 17 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist to help pace the Timberwolves. Sophie Duis finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and one assists.

Lisle Holiday Classic

Coal City 53, Plano 29

The Coalers nearly doubled up their former Interstate 8 Conference foes Wednesday. Makayla Henline had 17 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Abby Gagliardo added 15 points, three rebounds, an assist and five steals. Mia Ferrias chipped in eight points, three rebounds, an assist and four steals.