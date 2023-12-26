ROUNDUP: Beecher emerges in primetime showdown; BBCHS boys power past Plainfield

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 55, SJ-O 53

Beecher remained undefeated (12-0) on the season with a victory against formerly unbeaten St. Joseph-Ogden. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Zack Johnson contributed 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Orlin Nesbitt chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 56, Plainfield North 47

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 8-2 on the season. Gavin Kohl and Nick Allen collectively led the Boilermakers with 18 points apiece. Anthony Kemp added eight points, and Brandon Harris had six points.

Momence 46, Donovan 40

Jevon Sneed led Momence with a team-high 15 points. Nick Charbonneau added nine points, and Austin Lynch had eight points.

Griffen Walters scored 15 points to pace the Wildcats in defeat. Carter Ponton totaled nine points, which was three more points than teammates Ty Miller and Braden Klecan.

Shepard 57, Peotone 46

Brandon Weiss paced the Blue Devils with 18 points and four rebounds. Ruben Velasco finished with 13 points and three rebounds. Chase Rivera tallied seven rebounds.

WRESTLING

Coal City 66, Morris 7

Coal City improved to 22-3 on the season. Owen Petersen (106 pounds), Cooper Morris (113), Brandon Anderson (120), Brody Widlowski (126), Evan Greggain (138), Mason Garner (144), Brock Finch (150), Brant Widlowski (157), John Keigher (165), James Keigher (175), Cade Poyner (190) and Payton Vigna (215) each went 1-0 in their respect weight classes to lead the Coalers.