FOOTBALL: McNamara's Wright ready to write next chapter at Minnesota

Although basketball has been a very close runner-up, football has been Jaydon Wright’s passion as long as he can remember. Most football players his age saw their playing days on the gridiron end with the conclusion of the prep football season last month, but the Bishop McNamara senior’s career will continue at the Big Ten level, as he made his longstanding commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Early National Signing Day on Wednesday.

“It was a great feeling and a huge accomplishment,” Wright said of signing his letter of intent during a ceremony in front of friends and family at McNamara on Wednesday. “I also think of it as another step toward my dream [of reaching the NFL].”

Wright was brought up to the varsity program in the second week of his freshman season — the COVID-19-shortened Spring 2021 season — because of injuries. But even once the Irish got healthy, Wright never reverted back to the JV level. During his four-year career as a running back, linebacker and defensive end, Wright ran for 2,399 yards and 31 touchdowns, including a school-record 447 yards and eight touchdowns during a 2022 game against Aurora Central Catholic.

His four-year success allowed him three Daily Journal All-Area selections and another honorable mention nod and four all-conference selections (All-Metro Suburban Conference 2020-22, All-Chicagoland Christian Conference 2023).

His four years at McNamara brought a lot of adversity. After a shortened freshman year in the spring, he and the Irish quickly turned around that fall and reached the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals in 2021, the final season of the storied coaching career of Irish icon Rich Zinanni. After Alan Rood was promoted for a few months before departing in June 2022, Wright played for interim coach Shawn Lade that fall before new head coach Bob Kelly was introduced ahead of last season.

“It’s made me a way better person; it also takes a lot of maturity to deal with a new coaching staff three out of your four high school years,” Wright said. “I just feel like that’s what God had planned for me, and at the end of the day, He helped me get to the bigger picture and the next level.

“I’d like to thank all my head coaches for helping me get to where I needed to be and for motivating me as well.”

Wright was most grateful to his mother, Joia Crossley, his grandparents and a pair of uncles who are also former Irish coaches — Curt Crossley and JJ Hollis — for kickstarting his recruiting process as a freshman and taking him on visits and to camps but also was thorough in thanking the “village” that raised him as well.

Another member of the village that helped Wright — the second-ever Irish football player to head to Minnesota — is his cousin, 2017 McNamara graduate Chris Autman-Bell, whose seven-year stint as the first Irish-turned-Gopher will end Tuesday, when the Golden Gophers face Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.

Autman-Bell currently ranks eighth in career program history in receiving yards (2,058), 10th in receptions (131) and is tied for 11th in touchdown catches (14).

“He’s been a real help; every time I came to Minnesota, he showed me a great time,” Wright said. “We had some private conversations on the side, and he gave me a lot of his advice.

“He’s a guy I really look up to, and I’d really like to thank my cousin.”

Wright will shift to a full-time offensive role in college, and aside from the general opportunity to play in the Big Ten Conference as he chases his NFL goals, what he’s most looking forward to is the opportunity he will have once he departs for Minneapolis next month.

“I know I’ll get a lot of touches a game, which, trust me, I’ll have no problem with that,” Wright said with a laugh. “In a recent article, Coach Fleck and other Gopher fans talked about how they think I’m [going to] be a big impact coming in freshman year.

“It’s a little bit of pressure, but I feel I’ll deal with it and overcome adversity.”

While several multi-sport athletes with such prestigious college plans in store elect to skip out on the final go-round in their other sports, Wright wanted to get one last run in on the basketball court, although his basketball season ended not long after it started with an eight-point, seven-rebound effort in a 59-25 win against Herscher on Thursday.

“I’ve been playing basketball for many years — travel, AAU, school ball,” Wright said, “It’s something I fell in love with, and I thought it would be fun to play my senior year since it’s my last year of being able to play organized basketball for my high school.”

As he prepares for life on his own for the first time — about seven hours away by car — Wright knows there will be adjustments to make and family to be missed. But he also knows he has a golden opportunity as a Golden Gopher.

“Coming home and not being able to see my mother every day and my grandparents” is what Wright said he will miss most. “… Mom’s very sad about me leaving and everything, but she knows it’s for a better cause, and she’s very proud of me for achieving my dreams.”