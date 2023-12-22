ROUNDUP: Wilmington boys edge IW; BBCHS girls tripped up by L-WE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 47, Iroquois West 39

The Wildcats won their second straight game and improved to 5-3 with a nonconference home win Thursday. Kyle Farrell led Wilmington with 16 points, three assists and two rebounds. Ryan Kettman added 11 points, four boards, three assists and two steals. Ryan Nelson had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Iroquois West (5-9) was led by Jace Pankey’s 13 points. Tyler Read added 11 points. Rylan Pheifer added six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln-Way East 58, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23

Ava Johnson’s eight points led the Boilermakers, who fell to 6-7 as a result of Thursday’s Southwest Suburban Conference crossover.