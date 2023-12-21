BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara mashes Herscher on 3rd annual Silent Night

KANKAKEE — Just like its name implies, the student section at Bishop McNamara was as silent as could be at the start of Thursday evening’s Silent Night boys basketball game against Herscher — but only for a brief while.

Chaos eventually ensued in what is undoubtedly one of the most unique experiences and new traditions in the area as it relates to boys basketball.

The Fightin’ Irish’s annual Silent Night game is a recent Christmas tradition similar to Taylor University’s celebration by the same name, during which students fill a jam-packed home crowd wearing all kinds of crazy holiday-themed costumes. The entire gym remains silent until the host scores its 10th point of the game.

That’s when the gym goes from being able to hear every sneaker squeak and ball bounce to absolute madness with loud cheers and roars.

“When I played at Olivet, I played against Taylor University,” Fightin’ Irish head coach Adrian Provost said. “We never played them at their place during their Silent Night, but we knew they did it ... so, my wife [Yvonne] suggested we do it a few years ago because it would be good for our kids to let some stress out during finals time.”

This year, in its third year, it took about four minutes for Bishop McNamara to reach the desired 10-point mark. Senior guard Tyler Bobzin drained a mid-range jumper to put the home team up 10-1 against Herscher, sending the crowd into pure chaos.

“It was pretty cool to hit the 10-point mark shot,” Bobzin said. “When we were doing the inbound play, I saw an open lane and drove and got myself an open look and hit it. It was pretty loud in here when I hit it.

“It was also pretty weird to play with it all quite the first few minutes, but it’s always a fun night, and I enjoyed it.”

After Bobzin’s made jumper and a quick timeout by the Fightin’ Irish, the student section along with the entire crowd resumed their typical banter as they cheered a performance that was anything but silent, and the home team went on to beat the Tigers 59-25 to improve to 9-2 overall and 3-0 all-time in Silent Night games.

“We took two really tough losses (Hope Academy and Aurora Christian) that I feel like we could have won, but other than that, we’ve been doing really good to start the season,” junior guard Willie Felton said of his team’s hot start to open the season. “We’ve pushed ourselves every day in practice, and we are ready to keep rolling.”

While it was the Fightin’ Irish who had much of the fun during the evening, leading the entire way en route to a double-digit nonconference victory, Herscher managed to produce a positive moment in the second quarter after falling behind 14-5 through one quarter of action.

Trailing by nine points through the first eight minutes of competition, the Tigers went on to outscore Bishop McNamara 12-10 in the second frame, primarily off getting good looks in the paint and hitting their foul shots (6-for-6 from the free-throw line) to help trim their deficit to seven points heading into halftime down 24-17.

“I thought we were more aggressive in that second quarter,” Herscher head coach Brent Offill said. “The first quarter, we weren’t in our spots, and Bishop McNamara got a couple of extra shots because we couldn’t get a rebound.

“I thought we turned that around and hit a couple shots in the second quarter, and I think that was the difference in our ability to get back into the game.”

While Offill noted his belief for his team’s slow start was in part because of the unique silence before Bobzin’s made jumper, his squad still had no answer in the second half that saw the Fightin’ Irish outscore his Tigers 35-8 between the final two quarters.

Even without one of its key starters, Robert Hutson, who was out with an ankle injury, Bishop McNamara managed to produce a balanced scoring attack that saw six of its players total six or more points.

“I thought we guarded better for the extension of the possessions in the second half, and we were less selfish and less stagnant on offense against Herscher’s zone,” Provost said. “We moved and shared the ball better, and we had kids [who] were willing to make one more [pass], and when you do that, you get the looks that you want, even though they don’t always go in.”

One of those six players was none other than University of Minnesota football commit Jaydon Wright, who recorded eight points and seven rebounds in his final high school game before leaving for college a semester early to get a head start on his football career as a Golden Gopher.

“It was great to be able to play for half of my senior year,” Wright said. “It was a great feeling to be able to get a win in my last game, and I’m just blessed that I’m going to be able to play college football and have another door opening for me.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Bobzin led the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high 10 points. Willie Felton and Callaghan O’Connor added eight points apiece. Trey Provost and Dylan Denoyer each contributed seven points apiece off the bench. Wright chipped in six points.

Tanner Jones and Jacob McCree collectively paced the Tigers with six points each. Austin Buckley and Logan Morrow had five points apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (9-2) will take some time off before resuming action Dec. 27 in the State Farm Holiday Tournament. Herscher (1-10) will resume action on the same day against Grant Park at 9 a.m. in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.