BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays' upset bid at Thornton ends one point short

HARVEY — Before Thursday night’s Southland showdown with Thornton started, Kankakee already was down two of its top six players.

Starting big man Eli Stipp and sixth man Ke’Shawn Wade both were sidelined by illness, though they are expected to be back for next week’s Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Then, midway through the second quarter, the Kays were staring out of an 11-point hole. The night could have gone even more sideways from there against the top-ranked team in Chicagoland and one of the state’s elite players, 6-foot-9 Illinois recruit Morez Johnson.

But it didn’t.

With Larenz Walters weaving his way through traffic and scoring in multiple ways, with Lincoln Williams attacking the boards and with Kennarius Chandler making Johnson work for his points, Kankakee scrambled back into contention before falling 50-49.

The Kays, the ninth-ranked team in the initial AP Class 3A Poll, suffered their first loss of the season, now sitting at 9-1 and 1-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. The Wildcats, who sit third in that same Class 3A Poll and atop the Chicago Sun-Times Super 25, improved to 8-1 (2-1).

Williams’ basket with 36 seconds left gave the Kays a 49-46 lead. Johnson made two free throws with 12.5 seconds remaining to cut the Kankakee lead to 49-48.

Thornton’s Isaiah Green stole an inbound pass and fed Meyoh Swansey for the go-ahead basket. The Kays had three seconds and one last chance to win. Walters drove downcourt and got the look he wanted, but his shot rolled in and out as Thornton escaped.

“Perfect shot, just didn’t go in,” Walters said. “We played hard; we know we can compete with the best.”

Walters scored a game-high 25 points. Williams finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Chandler and Myair Thompson also contributed seven points apiece.

“He’s been playing good all season long,” Walters said of Williams, a 6-foot-5 sophomore. “He did what we needed: rebound against an Illinois kid. He stepped up.”

At 6-foot-3, Chandler was giving away 6 inches against Johnson, who otherwise would have been shadowed by the 6-foot-5 Stipp. Johnson finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

“He definitely stepped up,” Walters said of Chandler.

Kankakee coach Chris Pickett liked the grit his team showed despite being shorthanded.

Still, he said, “when you’re a team like us, moral victories don’t count. ... But we fought — I’m proud of that.

“Couple things we could have done that, obviously, would have changed the game,” Pickett added. “There were a lot of foul calls on our end, and we made some turnovers that crushed us. ... Against a team like that, you’ve got to do all the little things right. We had a couple hiccups.”

Thornton coach Tai Streets wasn’t surprised to see the game come down to the last possession.

“Kankakee is tough; they’re always tough,” Streets said. “Anytime we play, it’s just that type of game. ... Kankakee did a good job. They muddied it up, and they have some good players.”

At the top of the list is Walters.

“He’s tough as nails,” Streets said, “He put them on his back and got them back in the game. You’ve got to gameplan for him because he’s one of the toughest guards in the state.”

That excellence is something Pickett has seen from Walters for three years now on the varsity level.

“Larenz is one of the best guards in the state of Illinois,” Pickett said. “As I told the people in Missouri (two weeks ago at the Norm Stewart Classic), he’s the straw that stirs our drink because he has the most experience.

“It’s not solely off the fact that he’s one of the more talented players in the state, but he has experienced it for us. That’s so important.”

The Kays get another shot against Thornton at home Jan. 30.

“I’m putting that date in my notes,” Walters said. “I won’t forget it.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will play the final game of the first day of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament against Chicago Schurz at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.