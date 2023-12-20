ROUNDUP: Mac boys repeat as Watseka Holiday Tournament champs; Kankakee, Beecher stay unbeaten

BOYS BASKETBALL

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 59, St. Anne 55

The Fightin’ Irish faced a 23-20 halftime deficit before coming back down the stretch for their second straight WHT title. Robert Hutson and Callaghan O’Connor paced the Irish with 15 points apiece. Tyler Bobzin had 11 points, and Abner Garcia and Willie Felton each had eight points.

Jordan Davis had a game-high 29 points and set a new tournament record with 100 points in four games. Chris Link added 10 points against his former school. Jason Bleyle chipped in six points, one more than Deion Fifer and Grant Pomaranski.

Felton and Hutson were named to the all-tournament team for the Irish, and Davis and Link made the team to represent St. Anne.

Hoopeston 56, Iroquois West 47

The Raiders trailed by just one point after a quarter and four points at halftime before the Cornjerkers pulled away in the second half of the third-place game. Tyler Read knocked down four 3-pointers and led IW with 17 points. Kobie Hendershot added eight points, and Damian Alvarado scored six points.

Alvarado also was named to the all-tournament team.

Watseka 67, Central 55

The host Warriors avenged their season-opening loss in Clifton with a 12-point win in the fifth-place game. Hagen Hoy splashed four 3s and led the Warriors with 17 points. Payton Schaumburg, Evan LaBelle and Myles Lynch had 13 points apiece.

Aidan Podowicz paced Central with 16 points. Peyton Chandler had 14 points, and Blake Chandler chipped in 13 points.

LaBelle and Podowicz each were named to the all-tournament team. Additionally, Cissna Park’s Dierks Neukomm and Milford’s Gavin Schunke were named to the all-tournament team.

Regular Season

Kankakee 68, Champaign Centennial 61

The Kays saw their record climb to 9-0 with Tuesday’s nonconference win at home. Lincoln Williams led a scoring attack that saw four Kays finish in double figures with 19 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals. Eli Stipp went for 14 points, four boards, two assists and three blocks. Larenz Walters added 13 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal. Damontae May had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Beecher 71, Coal City 39

The Bobcats improved to 11-0 with their nonconference victory. Adyn McGinley paced Beecher with 16 points, nine assists and three steals. Orlin Nesbitt, Trevor Stout, Jack Hayhust and Zack Johnson each had 11 points.

Owen Hren tallied 11 points to lead the Coalers.

Wilmington 64, Momence 32

The Wildcats doubled up Momence in nonconference action to improve to 4-3. Joey Cortese led Wilmington in the scoring column with 16 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Ryan Kettman tallied 13 points and had two steals. Reid Juster did a bit of everything, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Erick Castillo led Momence with 12 points. Austin Lynch, Nick Charbonneau and Jevon Sneed each had four points. Sneed also hauled in four boards.

Somonauk 48, Reed-Custer 46

The Comets were heartbroken Tuesday night, when they were defeated by a buzzer-beater. Jacob Reardon had a team-high 21 points. Dom Eddy chipped in 11 points. Travis Bohac tallied six points, one more than Peyton Bradley.

Manteno 55, Shepard 33

The Panthers were in control from the jump in their nonconference road tilt Tuesday, improving to 9-4 on the year. Nicky Johnson’s 21 points led all scorers. Kyle McCullough added 12 points, and Ray Lee had nine points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SoCal Shootout (Anaheim)

Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 69, Kankakee 43

The Kays opened their trip to California with a tough loss. Nikkel Johnson’s 23 points led all scorers in defeat. Taleah Turner added a dozen points.

Orange Lutheran (Orange, Cal.) 59, Kankakee 41

In their second game Tuesday, the Kays were defeated by the tournament hosts. Malea Harrison’s 18 points led the Kays. Nikkel Johnson added 10 points.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 52, Joliet Central 47

The Boilers got back above the .500 mark at 6-5 with their road win Tuesday. Emmerson Longtin led the way with 14 points and seven boards. Nia Lawrence was also in double figures with 11 points. Sadie Grabow and Ava Johnson had nine points apiece and Johnson snared eight rebounds. Ellie Haggard had six points, 11 boards and six assists.

Bishop McNamara 39, Crete-Monee 26

McNamara won its ninth game in a row and improved to 11-1 on the season. Trinity Davis poured in 16 points, four boards and two assists. Leigha Brown added 10 points and six boards. Angel Dickerson stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight assists, three rebounds and seven steals.

WRESTLING

Central-Iroquois West 56, Ottawa 15

The Comets were in total control, tallying eight wins by pinfall, one by tech fall and one by decision. Beau Williams (113 pounds), Everett Bailey (126), Evan Cox (144), Chris Andrade (165), Maxwell Joseph (175), Izzy Alvarez (190), Brody O’Connor (215) and Cooper Moyer (285) all pinned their opponents. Kayden Cody earned a 19-4 tech fall win at 138 pounds, and Garrison Bailey won a 3-2 decision at 132.

Central-Iroquois West 42, Prairie Central 36

The Comets made it a 2-0 day by holding off the Panthers in a tight one. Blake Hemp (120 pounds) and Izzy Alvarez (190) won by pinfalls. The Comets also earned five wins via forfeit.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Prairie State 85, KCC 69

The Cavaliers saw their record slip to .500 at 6-6 on the season with their home defeat Tuesday. Amaria Pender had 19 points to lead KCC. Valorie Dagg, Jaida Taylor and Jazmyn Smith each had 13 points.