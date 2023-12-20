FOOTBALL: Easley prepared for next chapter at Georgia

He’s never stopped working out and lifting weights. He’s continued mastering his craft with technique drills, studying the game of football and becoming a more well-rounded student and person while attending Kankakee High School.

Marques Easley, the four-star offensive line recruit who has anchored the Kays’ offensive line the past two years, only has worked even harder since he committed to the University of Georgia during the summer. After graduating from Kankakee a semester early last week, Easley officially has started his journey to Athens and the Bulldogs as the Early National Signing Day for NCAA student-athletes arrived Wednesday.

“I know it’s [going to] be some real work, but I’m prepared for this real work,” Easley said of officially becoming a Bulldog. “No kids can say they’re ready, but I can say I’m prepared.”

Easley’s prepared after blocking for a Kays team that went a combined 19-4 during the past two seasons, including a 9-0 regular season, Southland Athletic Conference title and trip to the IHSA Class 6A quarterfinals. Under first-year head coach Miles Osei this fall, Easley was prouder of the hard work and discipline the Kays developed during the season that led to that success than the success itself.

“As a team, I’m most proud that everyone knew we had discipline this year,” Easley said. “We actually did put our heart, tears and blood on the field this year.”

As Easley was at Peoria Manual as a freshman and sophomore, the Kays were becoming one of the state’s most recognizable programs, reaching their first-ever state championship game in 2021. That made this year’s quarterfinal run a bittersweet moment for Easley, whose perspective coming back to his hometown after that title run was a little different than some of his peers.

“For me, previous years at my old school I lost, but for a lot of my teammates, it didn’t sit well with them because they know we could have made it to state, and I know we could have made it to state,” Easley said. “But I’d never been to the playoffs, so I can’t complain about making it to the third round … but we know we could have gone all the way.”

And although he’s proud of the progress he’s made on the field — where his play earned him Daily Journal and Chicago Sun-Times All-Area, Champaign News Gazette All-State and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Honorable Mention honors — and in the classroom as an early high school graduate, Easley is perhaps most proud of his growth in the huddle and in the hallways.

“I’ve become better vocally,” Easley said. “I talk a lot, as everybody knows, but I got more with the community, showing my face and always being that voice.

“I felt like I was a great voice for the team whenever we needed it.”

<strong>ADDING PURPOSE</strong>

Anyone who’s met the 6-foot-7 gentle giant knows him as one of the most kind, sincere and quick-witted kids around. But as he began working and competing with other top-ranked recruits around the country, Easley said he began to realize how he could add more purpose to his words and grow as a leader.

“I started meeting other big players. … I was around five-star linebackers, quarterbacks, this and that,” Easley said. “Me seeing how they were rolling, that’s where I started growing mentally.”

But no one has had the effect on Easley as a more vocal presence than offensive line coach Kendrick Crite, a PE teacher at Kankakee known for his willing support of students of all backgrounds.

“Coach Crite is the person to talk to,” Easley said. “Not just football, even in school, he’s a gym teacher but has kids coming from everywhere because he’s a great listener and always helps kids with their problems.

“I feel like I got being more vocal from Coach Crite because he’s always helping kids.”

Easley remembers when and where he learned his most valuable lesson from Crite. At the start of offseason workouts last summer, Easley was growing frustrated with some of his teammates not spending as much time in the weight room or being able to handle the load he could in the gym. As he became to get agitated and aggressive with his teammates, a conversation with Crite changed his outlook, as well as how he talks to people.

“I wanted everyone to come to workouts, and I was the guy who was yelling at everyone and everything,” Easley recalled. “He explained to me that there are different levels … just bring kids up each level to try and eventually get to your level, and that was one of the biggest impacts of my football career.

“He showed me the way to not just yell at people, and now I’ll talk to your momma, I’ll talk to your daddy, I’ll just talk to everybody.”

The fact that he’s now a high school graduate and officially a Georgia Bulldog isn’t something that’s sunk in — “it probably will when I scan my face and fingerprint in the system [at Georgia],” he thinks. He’s started moving his belongings to Athens but will return during the holidays, when he also will celebrate his baptism.

Once Easley gets to Georgia permanently, his goals are set for his freshman year — travel with the team by the start of the season, and as the year goes on, he aspires to make the rotation on the offensive line before making the starting lineup and earning the Freshman All-American distinction by season’s end.

He also wants to help the reigning back-to-back national champions return to the College Football Playoffs next year after feeling “they cheated us” in regard to the Bulldogs being left out of the field this year.

Easley’s ultimate football goal is to reach the NFL, but he knows that big-picture goal won’t come without continuing to work hard along the way.

“Take it day by day; for example, I committed [to Georgia] early so I could focus on my team,” Easley said. “The NFL will be on the back of my mind, but I’m always focused on my team.”