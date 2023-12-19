ROUNDUP: G-SW girls best Beecher; Manteno girls shoot past Iroquois West

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G-SW 56, Beecher 39

G-SW improved its record to 10-5 and 5-0 in the River Valley Conference with a win against the Bobcats. Addi Fair poured in 28 points to help lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen finished with 11 points, and Aspen Lardi and Maddie Simms had six points apiece.

Evelyn Jablonski paced the Bobcats with 14 points, followed by teammates Jenna Pevion (11 points) and Emma Tiltges (six points).

Manteno 44, Iroquois West 32

Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Panthers. Sara Schmidt contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Sosnowski and Alyssa Singleton tallied six points apiece.

Amelia Scharp scored a team-high 17 points to pace the Raiders. Ilyana Nambo, Jessye Rodriguez and Kenleigh Hendershot had four points apiece.

Cissna Park 49, SJ-O 39

Cissna Park improved to 9-2 on the season with a victory. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Morgan Sinn added 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Sophie Duis tallied 10 points, two rebounds, one assists and one steal.

Hinckley-Big Rock 39, Reed-Custer 29

Mya Beard paced the Comets with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Kaylee Tribble totaled eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Central 39, Tri-Point 31

Gracie Schroeder led the Comets with a team-high 13 points. Emma Koch tallied eight points, and Eriannah Martinez finished with seven points.

Momence 48, Grant Park 24

Sydnee VanSwol scored 17 points to help lead Momence. Avery Rosenbohm had nine points.

Alejandra Maldonado paced the Dragons with 17 points, six rebounds and six steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Milford 65, Donovan 52

Milford finished the Watseka Holiday Tournament with a seventh-place finish. Gavin Schunke recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bearcats. Beau Wright contributed 23 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Ty Miller paced the Wildcats with 16 points. Brenden Henneike totaled 14 points.

LaSalette 50, Cissna Park 29

Dierks Neukomm paced the Timberwolves with 13 points. Seth Walder chipped in 11 points.