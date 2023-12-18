GIRLS BASKETBALL: McNamara's Davis finds groove, leads Fightin' Irish past Peotone

PEOTONE — Not much was falling early for Trinity Davis or her Bishop McNamara teammates Monday night against Peotone.

The Fightin’ Irish had just two baskets and six points in the first quarter. But their pesky defense kept the game, close and late in the second quarter, Davis’ shots started falling.

The junior guard made five straight 3-pointers and shot 50% from beyond the arc, scoring a team-high 15 points to lead Bishop McNamara to a 43-34 win.

Angel Dickerson added 12 points for the Fightin’ Irish (10-1), who won their eighth in a row. Freshman Trinitee Thompson contributed eight points and six rebounds, and Leigha Brown grabbed nine rebounds.

But the game turned in Mac’s favor when Davis started swishing 3s. She made her first two to help the Fightin’ Irish lead 18-15 at the half and then made three more in the second half as Bishop McNamara led by as many as 12.

“I just kept my head up, and my team kept looking for me,” Davis said. “And I also looked for them a lot in the post. We just look for each other.”

That’s what makes the Fightin’ Irish such a tough team to defend, even when they’re only dressing seven players as they did on Monday. Fatigue never was a factor, on either end of the floor, and that was no accident.

“We run every day at practice, and our practices are very tough,” Davis said. “So, it makes the games easier.”

It certainly looked easy for Davis when she got locked in shooting-wise.

“That’s her as a player, man,” Bishop McNamara coach Khadaizha Sanders said. “She works extremely hard ... to make sure she makes shots. She gets hundreds and hundreds of shots up [during] the week, so hard work pays off. And that’s her game.”

That makes it easy for Sanders to have faith that the baskets will come eventually even if Davis has a cold spell.

“Any coach [who] knows you’ve got a real shooter, a great player like that, you’re not going to tell them, ‘Hey, you’re missing, so stop,’” Sanders said. “If anything, [you’ll say], ‘Hey, keep putting them up there.’”

Peotone head coach Steve Strough knew Davis, among others, would test the Devils’ defense.

“They have a lot of options inside and out,” Strough said of the Irish. “[Davis is] a key. We tried to take her away. I think we did that till the end of that first half.

“And then she had a couple big shots there, and then she came out [strong] in the second half. And that was really the difference in the spread.”

Sanders hopes to get some reinforcements soon so the Fightin’ Irish bench won’t be so short.

“We’re dealing with some unfortunate injuries and things like that,” she said. “So, we’ll be back to full strength soon.”

For Peotone (8-4), Madi Schroeder led the way as usual with 18 points and nine rebounds. Ashley Renwick added eight points and eight rebounds.

Strough was glad to have a good measuring stick ahead of the Devils’ own holiday tournament, which tips off Dec. 27.

“These games ... identify things we need to get better at as we head to the second half [of the season] and prepare for the postseason,” he said. “This was a really good game for us, a great team, and we’ll see what happens the rest of the way.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis led the Fightin’ Irish with 15 points and five rebounds. Dickerson contributed 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals. Thompson finished with eight points and six rebounds. Brown chipped in three points and nine rebounds.

Schroeder totaled 18 points to pace the Blue Devils. Renwick added eight points, and Addie Graffeo had six points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara will travel to Crete-Monee at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Peotone will take time off before hosting its holiday tournament Dec. 27.