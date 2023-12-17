ROUNDUP: McNamara, St. Anne boys advance to Watseka Holiday Tournament championship

(Saturday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 62, Iroquois West 35

Bishop McNamara improved to 7-2 and advanced to the tournament championship game on Tuesday. Robert Hutson led the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high 14 points. Willie Felton added 11 points and Tyler Bobzin and Cole Czako each had 10 points apiece.

Tyler Read paced the Raiders with eight points, followed by teammates CJ Perzee (seven points) and Kobie Hendershot (five points).

St. Anne 68, Hoopeston 60

St. Anne advance to the tournament title game against Bishop McNamara on Tuesday. Jordan Davis poured in 26 points to help lead the Cardinals. Chris Link and Deion Fifer each had 11 points. Grant Pomoranski chipped in nine points.

Watseka 45, Donovan 40

Payton Schaumburg scored 16 points to lead the Warriors. Evan LaBelle contributed 14 points and Myles Lynch had six points.

Brenden Henneike paced the Wildcats with 11 points. Ty Miller recorded eight points.

Central 75, Milford 50

Blake Chandler scored 19 points to help lead the Comets. Perry Mason and Peyton Chandler had 10 points apiece. Aidan Podowicz chipped in nine points.

Gavin Schunke totaled 17 points to help pace the Bearcats. Beau Wright contributed 12 points and Carson Shields tallied nine points.

Cissna Park 64, Tri-Point 38

Dierks Neukomm and Seth Walder collectively led the Timberwolves with 24 points apiece. Joe Ivers tallied seven points and Chase Petry chipped in six points.

Regular Season

Manteno 54, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37

Manteno improved its record to 8-4 on the season with a win. Ray Lee scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Panthers. Nicky Johnson finished with 18 points and Kyle McCullough had four points.

Westmont 56, Peotone 40

Brandon Weiss poured in 15 points to pace the Blue Devils. Ruben Velasco recorded 12 points and five rebounds.

Ridgeview 63, Gardner-South Wilmington 52

Cale Halpin finished two rebounds shy of a double-double, totaling 16 points and eight rebounds to help pace the Panthers. Bennett Grant added 13 points and seven rebounds. Nathan States had eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coal City 49, Herscher 20

Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 11 points. Abby Gagliardo finished with nine points, which was two more points than teammate Makayla Henline.

Katelyn Borschnack recorded nine points to help pace the Tigers. Elsie Hoffman finished with seven points.

(Friday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 78, Central 51

Robert Hutson scored 19 points to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Abner Garcia added 14 points and Willie Felton contributed 12 points.

Aidan Podowicz paced the Comets with 10 points. Perry Mason and Peyton Chandler each had eight points. Logan Fritz chipped in six points.

Iroquois West 66, Milford 63 (OT)

Garrett Tammen led the Raiders with a team-high 15 points. Tyler Read tallied 13 points and six rebounds. Damian Alvarado had 12 points and four steals.

Gavin Schunke poured in 22 points to pace the Bearcats in an overtime defeat. Beau Wright finished with 14 points and Tyler Runner totaled 10 points.

St. Anne 62, Donovan 43

Jordan Davis erupted for 34 points to help lead the Cardinals. Chris Link had 14 points.

Blake Bard scored 10 points to pace the Wildcats. Jacob Onnen recorded nine points. Griffen Walters and Ty Miller each had eight points apiece.

Hoopeston 58, Watseka 44

Evan LaBelle paced the Warriors with 12 points, followed by teammates James Newell (10 points) and Hagen Hoy (eight points).

Regular Season

Coal City 43, Herscher 41 (OT)

Gabe McHugh led the Coalers with a team-high 16 points. Jim Feeney contributed 13 points and Zander Meents had eight points.

Payton Young scored 14 points to pace the Tigers. Jacob McCree totaled 10 points and Austin Buckley had eight points.

Vicotry Christian 78, Trinity 68

Trinity dropped to 8-2 on the season with the loss. Tommy Kujawa paced the Eagles with 20 points. Luke Green and Ethan Schurman each pitched in 13 points apiece.

Reed-Custer 41, Peotone 32

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Brandon Weiss paced the Blue Devils with 12 points. Colin Emsweller chipped in seven points.

Streator 51, Manteno 43

Ray Lee totaled 17 points to help pace the Panthers. Jason Brown added 12 points and Aidan Dotson chipped in seven points.