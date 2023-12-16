Kankakee graduate Trost transferring from Indiana State to Wake Forest

Ever since the NCAA opened up the transfer portal in 2018, thousands of student-athletes have used it to their benefit to further their collegiate careers, especially in football.

Whether it was because they were under-recruited in high school or simply looking to find a better fit or more playing time, numerous student-athletes have turned their eyes towards the transfer portal. And one of the latest on the gridiron to take advantage of the opportunity is 2019 Kankakee graduate Keagan Trost.

Trost, a talented offensive tackle who spent his freshman campaign at Morgan State University (Md.) in the fall of 2019 prior to transferring to Indiana State University in 2020, where he’s lined up predominately as a starter with the exception of injuries and a canceled 2020 season due to COVID-19, recently announced he will be transferring to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. to continue his football career as a member of the prestigious Atlantic Coastal Conference.

“Being able to play at the FBS level means a lot because I’m just grateful for the opportunity, but on top of that I get to play against tough competition,” Trost said of his ability to move from FCS to FBS competion. “The ACC is like [going against] NFL guys every week on the defensive line, and so I’m just happy and excited to get a chance to prove myself and go against competition that, all in all, will make me better.”

After culminating two appearances and one start prior to suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3 of 2021 due to a torn ligament in his right ankle, Trost bounced back to start all 11 games in 2022 before adding nine more starts in 2023.

Trost’s ability to showcase himself well over the past two seasons afforded him to make the decision to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28 in order to challenge himself and gain the opportunity to play in a Power Five — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, SEC — conference.

His decision to re-enter the transfer portal for the second time proved to be a career-defining move as he amassed plenty of attention prior to his commitment to Wake Forest.

Throughout his quick recruitment process, which only lasted 13 days, Trost received official offers from the likes of Houston, Western Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia State, Temple, North Texas, Tulsa, Toledo, and Marshall amongst others.

In addition to official offers, he also gained attention from programs such as Georgia Tech, Purdue, Duke and Virginia Tech before ending his recruitment early.

“I went on a visit to Wake Forest and enjoyed myself,” Trost said. “I fit in with the guys and they showed me a lot of love on that visit…once I got home and talked to my mom about it and she loved it.

“And then just being in a great conference with great competition, it just felt like home.”

The dream of finally be able to compete at the FBS level, playing in the ACC, against some of the best defensive lineman in all of college football was a dream come true after a lengthy journey competing in FCS competition over the past five seasons.

Having now learned what it takes to be successful on the gridiron, Trost can’t help but think of how much he’s developed during his time as a Sycamore.

“What I’ll remember most from my time at Indiana State will be my constant improvement,” Trost said. “...When I look back at my time at Indiana State, it really helped me grow and mature as a man and as a player.”

With two more years of eligibility remaining due to having gained an extra-year due to COVID-19 as well as taking a redshirt season, the 6-foot-6, 300 pound veteran tackle is hoping to showcase his ability to hang against elite competition on opposing team’s defensive lines.

“At Wake Forest, I’m just hoping to play at the highest level I can play at and get the best out of myself,” Trost said. “I want to help the team in whatever way I can while also improving myself.”

<strong>Cheering for the Kays from afar</strong>

While Trost was focused on growing into a special talent on the offensive line at Indiana State that he is currently to date, he’s loved to see the continued growth of Kankakee’s football program from a distance. He couldn’t come home for any games, as he’s been playing his own games at the same time.

Even though Trost hasn’t be able to find anytime to watch his alma mater he’s still been proud to see Kankakee produce multiple NCAA Division I talents such as Jyaire Hill (Michigan), Naz Hill (Wyoming) and Marques Easley (Georgia) and finish as the Class 5A State runner-ups in 2021.

“Ever since I’ve graduated from Kankakee, the Kays football team has been having a lot of success,” Trost said. “I know they’ve had a couple of different coaching staffs, but they have had some good players and been doing a really good job as a program.”