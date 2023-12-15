ROUNDUP: Herscher wrestling edges Kankakee in tiebreaker; Holiday hoops tournaments in full swing

(Wednesday)

WRESTLING

Herscher 40, Kankakee 39 (Tiebreaker)

The Tigers and Kays finished their dual meet in Kankakee tied at 39, but after tying the first five tiebreakers, the Tigers won the sixth tiebreaker to earn the narrow win. No individual results were available.

Wilmington 66, Dwight 3; Wilmington 52, Pontiac 24

Landon Dooley (120 pounds), Oakley Rivera (126), Travis VanDuyne (132), Blake Adolfino (138), Aiden Morenberg (150), Matt Swisher (157), Parker Adams (165), Will Wilson (190) and Logan VanDuyne (215) each went 2-0 in their respective weight classes to help lead the Wildcats.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

Iroquois West 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 33

Iroquois West claimed the tournament championship with a double-digit victory over G-SW. Ilyana Nambo poured in 25 points to help lead the Raiders. Kenleigh Hendershot and Nambo were both named to the all-tournament team.

Gardner-South Wilmington finished the tournament with a second-place finish. Grace Olsen scored 11 points to pace the Panthers. Maddie Simms finished with 10 points and Madison Wright and Eva Henderson each had six points apiece. G-SW’s Addi Fair and Olsen were both named to the all-tournament team, with Fair also being named the tournament MVP.

Central 36, Grace Christian 27

Central earned third place in the tournament with a win over Grace Christian. Gracie Schroeder led the Comets with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field. Anna Winkel scored eight points and Emma Koch had six points. Schroeder and Winkel were each named to the all-tournament team.

Natalie Dalton paced the Crusaders with 15 points. Anna Watson chipped in four points. Dalton was selected to the all-tournament team for her efforts.

Herscher 33, Wilmington 21

Katelyn Borschnack led the Tigers with 12 points. Kayla Scanlon had six points. RyLyn Adams and Borschnack were each named all-tournament selections.

Lexi Liaromatis finished with four points to help pace the Wildcats. Liaromatis also made the all-tournament team.

Milford 29, Hoopeston 27

Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Bearcats. Kami Muehling added nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Cadence Schaubert had four points and six rebounds. Mowrey finished as an all-tournament selection.

Regular Season

Cissna Park 58, Westville 25

Cissna Park improved its record to 8-2 on the season. Addison Lucht totaled 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block to help lead the Timberwolves. Lauryn Hamrick added 14 points, eight rebounds, one assist and a steal. Julia Edelman tallied nine points, one rebound and two steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 73, Sandburg 58

Bradley-Bourbonnais kept up its winning ways to improve to 7-2 and 1-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Ethan Kohl smacked six 3-pointers on his way to totaling a team-high 20 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Nick Allen contributed 18 points. Brandon Harris and Tyran Bender finished with 10 points apiece.

(Thursday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 94, Cissna Park 47

Robert Hutson led the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high 16 points. Willie Felton added 11 points and Dylan Denoyer scored 10 points. Tyler Bobzin chipped in nine points.

Dierks Neukomm scored 23 points to pace the Timberwolves. Seth Walder finished with 11 points and Chase Petry had nine points.

Watseka 65, Illinois Lutheran 41

Evan LaBelle couldn’t be stopped, totaling 31 points to help lead the Warriors. Lucas Shoemaker and Payton Schaumburg chipped in eight points apiece.

Donovan 49, La Sallete 42 (OT)

Griffen Walters recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Wildcats. Ty Miller added 11 points and four assists. Carter Ponton finished with five points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Iroquois West 55, Tri-Point 30

Kobie Hendershot led the Raiders with 15 points. Tyler Read added 14 points, seven steals and five assists. Jace Pankey finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

La Salette 42, St. Anne 38

Jordan Davis recorded 15 points to help pace the Cardinals. Chris Link totaled 14 points and Tyler Lamie had four points.

Central 66, Cissna Park 59

Blake Chandler poured in 20 points to help lead the Comets. Aidan Podowicz and Perry Mason had 13 points apiece. Peyton Chandler contributed 12 points.

Dierks Neukomm erupted for 32 points to help pace the Timberwolves in defeat. Chase Petry added 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Seth Walder.

Milford 84, Tri-Point 23

Milford improved to 4-4 on the season. Gavin Schunke led the Bearcats with 19 points, followed by teammates Caleb Clutteur (17 points) and Beau Wright (11 points).

Regular Season

Families of Faith 60, Momence 46

Austin Lynch scored a team-high 17 points to pace Momence. Jevon Sneed tallied 12 points and Mitchell Taylor had six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 61, Thornwood 18

The Kays improved to 10-2 and 4-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference with their commanding road win. Nikkel Johnson had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Taleah Turner paired her 19 points with 10 boards to give the Kays a double-double duo. Johnson’s 19 points allowed her to surpass the 1,000 career points mark.

Grant Park 27, Illinois Lutheran 24

Alejandra Maldonado recorded a double-double with 11 points, 13 steals and two rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Claire Sluis contributed eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Abby Watson chipped in four points and five rebounds.

Reed-Custer 47, Somonauk 34

Mya Beard led the Comets with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Gwen Stewart tallied seven points, two rebounds and two steals.

Iroquois West 34, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29

Iroquois West improved to 9-4 on the season with a win. Amelia Scharp led the Raiders with a team-high 14 points. Ilyana Nambo totaled seven points and Jessye Rodriguez chipped in four points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Central 40

G-SW improved its record to 9-5 and 4-0 in the River Valley Conference with a win over Central. Addi Fair poured in 20 points to help lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen had 17 points.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Lincoln-Way Central 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34

Sadie Grabow scored 14 points to help pace the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard and Mia Lawrence each had six points apiece.

Salt Fork 41, Milford 16

Hunter Mowrey paced the Bearcats with seven points and four rebounds. Kami Muehling chipped in five points.