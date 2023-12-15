BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays come out on fire in victorious home opener

KANKAKEE — Kankakee boys basketball coach Chris Pickett knows that if his Kays want to make their first trip to state in more than 70 years, they’ll have to be a fortified road team, which is why the Kays played — and won — their first seven games on the road.

When their home opener finally rolled around with Friday night’s nonconference tilt with Decatur Eisenhower, the Kays made up for lost time in front of their faithful crowd by exploding for a 17-for-23 (74%) effort from the field in the first half and saw springy sophomore Lincoln Williams and senior stalwart Larenz Walters both eclipse 20 points in a 70-52 victory.

“When the schedule came out the kids were disappointed when they saw it was gonna be a while before we had a home game, and that was by design,” Pickett said. “We know we have a talented team … but we want to be prepared for the long run. We anticipate going far and want to get down to state and one of the things [that can help with that] is being a tough road team.

“We know how comfortable we are at home, so for this to be our eighth game and first home game, they weren’t happy about it, but it’s all part of the plan.”

The Kays improved to 8-0 on the year while the Panthers slipped to 3-5.

Walters led a first-half barrage from deep in the early going, where he buried five of the six triples he took on his way to a 16-point effort in the first half. Playing back in front of his home crowd, Walters and his teammates combined to go 8-for-13 (62%) from deep and tallied seven second-chance points in the first half.

“It’s a different atmosphere, it’s really loud and everyone knows us,” Walters said of the homecourt advantage. “The confidence we have in front of our home fans, I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but it’s easy to play in front of crowds you know have your back.”

Walters finished the night with 20 points, only to be outdone by sensational sophomore Lincoln Williams, who poured in 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting and finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

After seeing his role slowly grow as a freshman last year, the 6-foot-5 swingman has put his best foot forward through the first eight games, averaging 21.1 points per game to start the season.

“His role changed after [last year’s] graduation and he’s another guy [like Walters] who’s stayed in the gym … he’s a skilled player and is developing more consistent things,” Pickett said. “We know he’s athletic and it’s all starting to come together for him.

“We’re looking at the development of a high-level Division I basketball player.”

Williams showcased his high-level potential on several occasions Friday night, but particularly on one play with a minute left in the first half. With Walters dribbling the ball above the right win, Williams made a back door cut from the left corner before leaping to snare a beautifully-timed pass from Walters for an emphatic alley-oop that included a foul, giving Williams a three-point play on one of the most spectacular plays imaginable in a high school gym.

“It was cool — I didn’t know [the defender] was gonna jump though, I thought it was gonna be a wide open lob,” Williams said. “We do that all the time in practice, but usually they won’t be clawing, it’s wide open.

“When I saw him I knew I had to throw it down.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Williams had 28 points, nine rebounds and a steal. Walters had 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Damontae May added 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a block.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays return home Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. tilt against Champaign Centennial.