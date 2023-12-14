WRESTLING: Young Coalers gain valuable experience in tight loss to Washington

COAL CITY — Buddy Widlowski was in the stands watching duals between Coal City and Washington long before he was out on the mat wrestling in them.

“I remember going back to fifth grade watching even some of the Washington kids,” the Coaler seinor said. “But yeah, watching them is what inspired me to be like them.”

Now Widlowski is a veteran leader on a very young Coal City team, which fell 38-31 to Washington Thursday night in a matchup of defending state champs.

The Coalers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A behind Marian Central by Illinois Matmen, had just two seniors in the lineup: Widlowski at 157 pounds and James Keigher at 175. They were joined by two juniors, seven sophomores and three freshmen.

For all that youth, Coal City does have six starters back from the team that won the program’s first state title last season. But one of those starters, junior 165-pounder Landin Benson is out with an injury. Another, Widlowski’s sophomore brother Brody, also had been hurt but made his season debut with a 28-second fall at 126 against Bishop McNamara in the second leg of the double dual.

All in all, there’s a lot more leadership responsibility on Buddy Widlowski’s shoulders this season.

“It definitely adds a little bit of pressure,” he said. “Just because there are a lot of guys who are brand new to the program or only a year in, so the learning step is a lot bigger.

“I really had to fill some big shoes. Especially because we had a couple kids move in, one kid came back this year to wrestling. I was truly the only returning senior this year so I was the only captain.”

But the younger Coalers got a taste of big-time competition against Washington, which is No. 1 in 2A and coming off its fifth state title since 2016. One of those, in 2019, came at the expense of the Coalers, who reached the 2A final in a season they were bumped up from 1A.

So the programs have a history, as well as a healthy amount of respect for each other.

“Every time we wrestle Washington it’s always going to be highly contested,” Coalers coach Mark Masters said. “Some intense matches are gonna happen.”

On Thursday, sophomore Mason Garner got the Coalers started off on the right foot with a decision at 144. Buddy Widlowski, soph Cade Poyner (190) and freshman Owen Petersen (106) scored falls to have Coal City within 27-21 after nine bouts.

Freshman Cooper Morris’ major decision at 113 and a forfeit picked up by junior Culan Lindemuth at 120 gave the Coalers a 31-27 lead. Washington won the final three bouts to pull out the victory, but Masters and Buddy Widlowski were glad to have an early measuring stick.

“It helps tremendously,” Widlowski said. “We love the competition, love the experience, love the environment. ... Even though we did lose, we had a bunch of fun because Washington is one of our rivals and it’s always a close dual no matter what year it is. Everybody’s sitting on the edge of their seats.”

STAT BOOK

Petersen (106 pounds), Morris (113), Garner (144), Buddy Widlowski (157) and Poyner (190) each earned individual wins against Washington in their respective weight classes. Culan Lindemuth (120) added a win by forfeit.

Coal City also earned a clean sweep against Bishop McNamara, winning 84-0 with 10 forfeit — Petersen (106), Morris (113), Noah Huston (132), Enzo Mugnolo (138), Garner (144), Josh Martin (150), Trace Wilson (157), Maxx Kramer (165), Kyle Odam (175) and Dane Eaton (215) — victories.

Lindemuth (120), Brody Widlowski (126), Poyner (190) and Payton Vigna (285) each earned individual wins against the Fightin’ Irish.