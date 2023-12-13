ROUNDUP: Manteno boys remain unbeaten in the ICE; Momence wins thriller with Grant Park

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 55, Lisle 38

Manteno moved to 7-3 and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over the Lions. Ray Lee led the Panthers with a team-high 15 points. Nicky Johnson added 10 points and Kyle McCullough had nine points.

Momence 56, Grant Park 55 (OT)

Jevon Sneed led Momence with a team-high 24 points. Nick Charbonneau added 11 points and Brandon Lynch had 10 points.

Blake Brown smacked seven 3-pointers to help total 29 points and pace the Dragons. Ryder Greenholdt and Caiden Benson each had eight points.

Reed-Custer 49, Herscher 44

Jacob Reardon poured in 21 points to help lead the Comets. Collin Monroe contributed 19 points and Travis Bohac had three points.

Jacob McCree paced the Tigers with 13 points. Payton Young scored 12 points and Austin Buckley chipped in 11 points.

Watseka 62, Iroquois West 36

Evan LaBelle scored a game-high 18 points to help lead the Warriors. Myles Lynch tallied 11 points and Hagen Hoy chipped in 10 points.

Damian Alvarado paced the Raiders with 11 points, followed by teammates Kobie Hendershot (nine points) and Tyler Read (six points).

Milford 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28

Gavin Schunke led the Bearcats with 24 points. Beau Wright finished with 18 points and Carson Shields had 13 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 77, Tri-Point 42

Cale Halpin recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help lead the Panthers. Bennett Grant pitched in 13 points and five rebounds. Nathan States tallied 12 points and Logan Conger had 11 points.

Donovan 64, Grace Christian 52

Griffen Walters nearly finished with a double-double, totaling 12 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Wildcats. Ty Miller finished with 11 points, five assists and four steals. Braden Klecan chipped in 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Streator 55, Peotone 20

Brandon Weiss paced the Blue Devils with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 49, Champaign Central 36

Watseka improved its record to 11-1 on the season with a double-digit win. Ava Swartz led the Warriors with 14 points. Megan Martin totaled 12 points and six rebounds. Lauren Tegtmeyer had two points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Manteno 46, Beecher 27

Manteno’s win over Beecher helped the Panthers improve to 5-5 overall. Sara Schmidt led Manteno with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals. Maddie Gesky totaled 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.