ROUNDUP: IW, G-SW girls advance to IW Holiday Tournament championship; BBCHS boys topple Richards

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

Iroquois West 43, Central 33

Iroquois West advanced to the tournament championship game against Gardner-South Wilmington at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Kenleigh Hendershot led the Raiders with 12 points. Jessye Rodriguez finished with nine points and Abby Kraft chipped in seven points.

Central will compete in the third place game against Grace Christian at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gracie Schroeder paced the Comets with a team-high 22 points. Anna Winkel had six points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Grace Christian 38

G-SW advanced to the tournament title game against Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Grace Olsen and Addi Fair collectively led the Panthers with 16 points apiece. Madison Wright chipped in 13 points.

Grace Christian will compete in the third place game against Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Natalie Dalton totaled 15 points to pace the Crusaders. Miranda Glenn tallied 13 points.

Wilmington 48, Milford 21

Lexi Liaromatis led the Wildcats with 16 points. Sami Liaromatis and Cole Drown each had eight points apiece. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with eight points.

Hoopeston 33, Herscher 26

Katelyn Borschnack recorded 11 points to pace the Tigers. Kayla Scanlan chipped in seven points.

Regular Season

Bishop McNamara 46, Marist High 28

Angel Dickerson poured in 18 points, three rebounds and four steals to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Trinitee Thompson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trinity Davis contributed nine points, three steals and two assists. Leigha Brown had six points and eight rebounds.

Kankakee 49, Crete-Monee 14

Kankakee improved to 9-2 and 3-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a win over Crete-Monee. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with a team-high 14 points. Lynlee Jubin pitched in 10 points and Benkwasha Stroud finished with nine points. Taleah Turner contributed eight points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 60, Beecher 32

Ava Johnson recorded 14 points to help lead the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow and Ellie Haggard each tallied 12 points apiece.

Aylin Lagunas scored 12 points to pace the Bobcats. Jenna Pevion added eight points and Evelyn Jablonski had five points.

Watseka 57, Oakwood 22

Watseka improved its record to 10-1 on the season with a double-digit victory. Haven Meyer led the Warriors with 15 points. Ava Swartz finished right behind Meyer with 14 points. Megan Martin totaled four points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Jasmine Essington chipped in four points and eight rebounds.

Peotone 52, Reed-Custer 33

Peotone improved to 8-3 and 4-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Addie Graffeo and Madi Schroeder collectively lead the Blue Devils with 16 points apiece. Ashley Renwick scored eight points and Abbie Chenoweth had seven points.

Kaylee Tribbble recorded 10 points, six rebounds and two steals to help pace the Comets’ offense. Madison Keenan added six points, four rebounds and one block. Mya Beard had five points and four rebounds.

Coal City 52, Praire Central 23

Coal City improved to 9-1 with a nonconference win. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 15 points, three rebounds and four steals. Makayla Henline added nine points, two rebounds and two steals. Emma Rodriguez totaled 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Cissna Park 49, Bismarck-Henning 20

Cissna Park improved its record to 7-2 overall. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Morgan Sinn had 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Manteno 49, Streator 13

Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Panthers. Lila Prindeville finished with 11 points and Sara Schmidt chipped in nine rebounds.

Momence 38, Tri-Point 37

Avery Rosenbohm led Momence with a team-high 10 points. A’Miracle Johnson scored six points as the team squeaked out a one-point win int he River Valley Conference.

Southland Prep 44, Grant Park 37

Alejandra Maldonado paced the Dragons with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Kennedy Marcotte finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds. Abby Watson had seven points and five rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 73, Richards Career Academy 51

Nick Allen erupted for a monstrous double-double, totaling 32 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Boilermakers. Gavin Kohl scored 18 points.

Central 62, Reed-Custer 52

Peyton Chandler and Blake Chandler each had 14 points apiece to collectively lead the Comets. Perry Mason and Logan Fritz chipped in 10 points apiece.

Carter Slager paced the Comets with a team-high 17 points. Collin Monroe added 16 points and Travis Bohac had seven points.