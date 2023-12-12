BOYS BASKETBALL: Beecher starts hot, stays hot at St. Anne for school-best 10-0 start to season

ST. ANNE — The Beecher boys basketball team is just two years removed from its best season in school history, finishing with a school-record 26 wins before following it up with 25 more a year ago.

And if the start of this winter is any indication, the Bobcats could challenge their own program mark once again this season.

Thanks to a scorching start from the field that never stopped, the Bobcats broke that 2021-22 team’s record for the most wins to start a season Tuesday night with an impressive 71-36 win at St. Anne (4-6) that now gives Beecher a 10-0 record.

On the night, the Bobcats shot a staggering 27-for-48 (56%) from the field and an unfathomable 9-for-16 (56%) from the 3-point line. For head coach Tyler Shireman, that wonderful shooting night couldn’t have come at a better time than Tuesday’s pivotal early-season matchup at a stellar River Valley Conference rival.

“We shoot a lot in practice in hopes that we can get by if one of those guys doesn’t have a good shooting night, and tonight was one of those weird nights where everyone had a good shooting night,” Shireman said. “To see the first couple go through the net, it kind of ignited everyone on the team … we know it won’t always be like tonight, where the ball just always seems to go through the net, we were just fortunate it happened against one of the better teams on our schedule.”

Zackary Johnson and Jack Hayhurst paced the Bobcats early, as each senior tallied nine points in a 25-point first quarter for Beecher. Johnson said that while they knew earning a win on Jack Sikma Court is one of the toughest feats to pull off in the RVC, this group of Bobcats also knows what they can accomplish together.

“Coming in, our coach told us it was gonna be a tough fight, and to be honest, it was,” Johnson said. “But we know what we’re capable of and that we’d be able to get the job done.”

The Bobcats tallied 18 assists on their 27 made shots, spreading the floor with four guards surrounding springy forward Orlin Nesbitt for most of the night. With several playmakers capable of penetrating the St. Anne zone look and kicking out to open shooters, as well as Nesbitt’s knack for making plays inside, Tuesday’s efficient night was a byproduct of the confidence the Bobcats have in one another.

“It’s really fun having five guys out there that can score,” Johnson said. “We just have trust in each other.”

The team’s cohesion wasn’t limited to the offensive end either. Defensively, the Bobcats forced 16 turnovers, helping make up for the nine first-half turnovers they suffered themselves, and held the hosts to a 14-for-44 (32%) night from the field

“I think it’s just their whole mentality and how well they get along,” Shireman said. “The way they share the ball on the offensive end is the same way they communicate, switch and all work towards getting a stop on the defensive end.”

The one common link between this year’s team and the team whose record start they’ve eclipsed is senior Adyn McGinley, who has been with the varsity club since his freshman season. With Johnson and Hayhurst on from the jump, McGinley was uber-efficient in his own right, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including a 2-for-3 night from deep, as well as five assists.

“He’s so polished right now and obviously you’re gonna see that after four years of varsity basketball,” Shireman said of McGinley. “He always seems to fill out a lot of stats for us, he leads us in assists, rebounds or points on any given night.

“For all the success that Adyn has had, it would be very easy for him to want 15-20 points a night, but he’s the opposite of that,” he continued. “You can tell how he was raised and that he just wants to win, and he’s just as happy seeing success in his teammates as he is with himself.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Johnson had 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Hayhurst tallied 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. McGinley had 11 points, five assists, a rebound and two steals. Nesbitt had six points, nine boards and two blocks. Ethan Rydberg had seven points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Chris Link had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, two rebounds and a steal Deion Fifer added nine points, three rebounds and a steal. Jordan Davis finished with five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cardinals will start their journey in the Watseka Holiday Tournament Thursday. Beecher will look for win No. 11 to open the season when it hosts Coal City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.