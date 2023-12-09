GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cissna Park's Lucht named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Smaller area schools tend to have more multi-sport athletes simply out of necessity, especially at schools as small as Cissna Park, whose IHSA enrollment of 93.5 is only larger than Donovan and Grace Christian locally.

In the same tone, there are always some exceptional athletes from small towns that come along and are capable of producing at that high level in a multitude of sports.

One of those abnormal cases can be found at Cissna Park, where four-sport student-athlete Addison Lucht resides competing in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field, the latter of the two in a co-op with Milford.

Having already earned first-team 2022 Daily Journal All-Area honors in all four sports as a freshman last season, Lucht recently opened her sophomore campaign as one of the top area volleyball talents by going on to help lead the Timberwolves to a IHSA Class 1A fourth-place finish at state while setting a single-season school record of 395 kills in the process, the most in the area this fall.

Between her monumental individual success and key role in taking her team to the programs third-ever trip to the state finals at Illinois State University, it left Lucht to be named this year’s Daily Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.

While it was Lucht who earned the individual accolade, the sophomore sensation credited plenty of others first and foremost.

“I credit my success to my teammates and coaches,” Lucht said. “They were all so supportive to me and in practice they pushed me to get better, work hard and make every single play count.”

Sitting at 5-foot-11 with a reach of 9-foot-8 on jumps, Lucht is one of the most productive volleyball athletes within the area despite only being a sophomore.

This season, in addition to her new school record of 395 kills, the second-year veteran also totaled 194 digs, 36 aces and 22 blocks, leaving her to also earn Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State, All-Vermilion Valley Conference and All-Iroquois County first-team selections.

“Lucht is energetic, explosive and humble,” Cissna Park head volleyball coach Josh Landon said. “Seeing her play, you see the level she brings to the floor each and every single night with the intensity, athleticism and things of that nature, but she’s one of the most humble athletes I’ve ever coached in terms of not necessarily needing to be in the spotlight.”

While there was no question Lucht was the top playmaker during the Timberwolves’ magical season, there was also no denying the program couldn’t have made it down to Normal without the contributions from her teammates, most notably senior stalwarts Ava Morrical (setter), Regan King (opposite hitter), Morgan Sinn (libero) Brooklyn Stadeli (outside hitter), all of whom started for at least three years on the varsity level.

The lessons the veteran trio taught Lucht and other starting sophomores like Sophie Duis and Josie Neukomm were key in the team’s growth this season, which allowed Cissna Park to advance to state after suffering sectional championship heartbreak a year ago.

“Our seniors this season were great leaders and they pushed us in practice,” Lucht said. “We are really going to miss them, but we have a lot of underclassmen that played a lot and so hopefully we will be able to step up into those leadership roles in the next couple of years, because those seniors this season taught us great lessons.”

While the Timberwolves state trip didn’t end the way they had hoped, going 0-2 in the state semifinal round and third-place match, the state experience itself was one that brought the team great joy and a sense of pride.

“This year making it to state was an awesome accomplishment,” Lucht said. “I was very proud of everything we did and the state experience itself was amazing because the IHSA did a great job putting it together.”

Having already accomplished so much on the volleyball court in a short span of two seasons, Landon believes there’s no telling what the star sophomore can accomplish in her junior and senior seasons, whether that’s on the volleyball court, basketball court, softball field or track and field.

“The sky’s the limit for Lucht in terms of development,” Landon said. “She’s going to put the work in as an athlete in terms of getting better in whatever sport she’s currently playing in that particular season competing as a four-sport athlete.

“She does everything at a high level, and she wants to be as successful as possible,” he added. “So, for her, it’s going to be continuing to maintain and expand her offensive abilities [in volleyball].”

As for Lucht’s upcoming goals for her final two seasons as an upperclassman, the current Daily Journal Player of the Year is focused on helping lead her team back to state and breaking her own school record.

“My goals for the next two seasons are to advance far in the postseason again and hopefully make the trip back to state,” Lucht said. “For myself, I just want to be able to step into a leadership role and lead our team by motivating my teammates and getting everyone to be all in so we can have another deep postseason run.

“As for kills, I hope to have more kills than this past season and keep building off that.”