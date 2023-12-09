FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kohl named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Although basketball was his primary athletic love as a youngster, Ethan Kohl has grown up fully immersed in the Bradley-Bourbonnais football program.

The son of head football coach and athletic director Mike Kohl, Ethan spent the fall Friday nights of his childhood on the sidelines as the Boilermakers’ water boy and ball boy, eventually developing his own passion for the game as he got older.

By the time he was a junior, he had the opportunity to play varsity football himself, taking the reigns as the quarterback two offseasons ago and never looking back. After helping lead the team to the Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division title and ending the program’s six-year playoff drought a season ago, Ethan and the Boilers reached a new level this fall.

They went back to the postseason, winning their first playoff game since 2016. Ethan made school history, as his area-best 2,463 passing yards set a single-season school record, helping him also set the school’s career passing yardage mark, resulting in 24 passing touchdowns and another dozen on the ground.

Ethan Kohl’s play led to a spot on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 7A All-State team, the Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division Offensive Player of the Year honor and now the distinction of being this year’s Daily Journal Football Player of the Year.

Between playing for his dad and his uncle, Mark, a volunteer assistant, throwing to both his brother, Gavin, a junior wide receiver, and his cousin, Calvin, a sophomore tight end, being one of 22 close-knit seniors and reaching rarely-seen individual and team heights over the past two years, Ethan knows his prep football career has been much more fortunate than most.

“I think I’ll notice I was lucky 20 years down the road, but having my dad as head coach was a really cool experience, and my uncle Mark as an assistant and playing with my cousin and my brother,” Ethan said. “But I think what made it most special was playing with this group of seniors; we had 22 seniors and were all really close and I think that’s what made us good.

“We all cared about each other, offensively and defensively, it didn’t really matter,” he continued. “We knew that we were gonna try and figure out a way to get it done, so that was definitely the highlight of my season.”

<strong>FROM BALL BOY TO QUARTERBACK</strong>

He began playing football with the Bradley Lions in seventh grade before going across town to Bourbonnais and the Jr. Boilers in eighth grade, where most of those 22 seniors either already played or put on shoulder pads for the first time. Ethan also spent that eighth grade year from a different vantage point on Friday nights, retiring from water boy and ball boy duties to both spend time with his friends and also realize for himself if football was something he wanted to pursue as seriously as basketball.

Ethan decided to do just that, and although it was delayed to the spring due to COVID-19, quarterbacked the freshman team to a conference title before a quick turnaround to a sophomore season, and after winning a quarterback battle over the summer with Caleb Barclay, who proceeded to have his second straight Daily Journal All-Area season as a wide receiver and defensive back last fall, took over as the varsity quarterback by the start of the 2022 season.

<strong>PLAYING THROUGH GRIEF</strong>

Just days before that junior season began, Ethan and his family were dealt a crippling blow by the unexpected death of his grandfather, Michael. But as Ethan and Mike grieved their loss during the season, Ethan got to see how football and all it represented were just as important off the field as on it.

“That whole week was really hard, but my teammates and coaches were really there for me,” Ethan said. “My dad was obviously grieving too at the same time, so we were going through it together.

“... Coach [Matt] Fox specifically was there for me playing that year ... that whole year [football] was really a distraction, and then after the season it was like man, that really just happened.”

<strong>JUST THE BEGINNING</strong>

Ethan and the Boilers finished the regular season 5-4, including a 4-0 run through the SWSC Red. The quarterback of a loaded offense that included 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year Neal May, Barclay and Ethan’s classmates, Luke Allen and Tyran “Tiny” Bender just at wide receiver, Ethan led the area with 2,076 passing yards, good for third in school history at the time.

But the individual accolades like All-SWSC Red and All-Area weren’t what Ethan wanted; winning the program’s first playoff game since 2016 was. In 2022, they came up just short after a 14-12 loss at Collinsville in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A Playoffs, leaving a stronger desire for Ethan and the other 21 Boilers who prepared for their senior years this fall.

While Mike has known that the players in his program that have achieved great things have done so because of the extra work they put in, seeing that at home first-hand with Ethan was something new to him. But it’s that work at home over the offseason that Mike knows was most responsible for the 2023 season Ethan ended up putting together.

“To be a player like Ethan you’ve got to put tons of time in when nobody’s watching, and we talk about that all the time and he did that,” Mike said. “Most people have no idea the amount of time it takes to be an elite kid like Ethan and he committed to that.”

<strong>A SENIOR YEAR FOR THE BOOKS</strong>

With his offseason regimen in the rearview, Ethan and the Boilers hit the ground running with a 3-0 start and finished the season at 6-3, good enough for a first-round home game, also the school’s first since 2016. Ethan credited the 30 pounds of muscle he put on for allowing him to grind out 12 rushing touchdowns and also stay strong in the pocket, where he went 168-for-258 passing for a school-record and area-high 2,463 yards and 24 touchdowns, which was also the most among area 11-Man quarterbacks.

In addition to the single-season record, Ethan passed Andy DuVoisin for the school’s all-time passing record with a completion to his younger brother in the team’s regular season finale against Lincoln-Way Central. The new record Ethan set stands at 4,539 career passing yards.

“I knew that might have been it in the back of my head, but I was thinking about scoring too,” Ethan said of his record-breaking pass, which came in the middle of a scoring drive. “Coming off the field after we scored that drive and they said it over the intercom to what felt like the whole town, it was a really cool experience for me … especially at a home game and throwing it to my brother.”

<strong>PERSPECTIVE THROUGH THE PLAYOFFS</strong>

In that home playoff game, the Boilers welcomed St. Charles North and highly-touted quarterback recruit Ethan Plumb to town. In a battle of high-powered offenses, Ethan Kohl and the Boilers stood tallest, as Ethan was 13-for-17 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns to Bender, as well as another 94 yards and three scores on the ground in a 38-21 win he and his teammates will “remember for a long time.”

“The whole week building up, the playoff party all being together and finding out, it was a pretty cool thing to be with all the guys,” Ethan said. “Preparing all week knowing we hadn’t had a home playoff game in seven years, knowing if we won this it would be really big and give us a shot to make a run.”

In the second round, the Boilers somehow saw an even more stunning end come to their season when they were on the wrong side of a 31-30 overtime final at Normal Community.

But with everything else that encompassed his high school career, Ethan and his teammates knew they had much more to celebrate than to dwell on.

“It eats at me sometimes but I feel really content with how my senior season went,” Ethan said. “The relationships I’ve built throughout football, I feel content with where I was at.”

While Mike was grateful for the team’s best season in almost a decade, more than anything he wanted to make sure to be able to also enjoy the season as a father.

“His senior year I really got to be a dad, and that was important for me and a focus of mine,” Mike said. “ ... As a coach and a father I was really proud of what he accomplished, and what he built with this senior class was special.”

<strong>THE NEXT CHAPTER</strong>

The depth and tight bond of this senior group, one that his son was a part of, made the season that much more enjoyable for Mike, but also made it that much harder to turn the page to 2024, something football coaches around the state have already done.

“That’s probably what made it the most enjoyable, just seeing these kids from the time a lot of them started playing football as eighth graders,” Mike said. “ … seeing that group start and knowing how many good families there were around that, and most of those kids stayed with it, it was really cool to see.”

The one remaining piece of the 2023 team is helping those who dream of playing in college achieve that goal. Mike’s used to it as a coach, but as Ethan has solidified his own recruiting path, it’s been a new process for Mike and his wife, Tiffany, but one they’re excited to go through with their oldest son.

“I can’t wait; my Christmas list is all tailgating stuff so I’m hoping for a grill, a new tent,” Mike said. “We’ll have to figure out what color to make that tent, but it should be fun.”

Ethan has received roughly a handful of offers to various NAIA and NCAA schools, but no matter where football and life take him, he’ll never forget his magical senior year of high school football. Not only because he set the single-season and career passing records and has five of the top 10 single-game passing yardage totals in program history, but because he got to do it with not only his best friends, but with his family.

“I’m gonna remember these times for a while,” Ethan said. “I was talking to Calvin and Gavin earlier about how special it was, we don’t even realize it.

“Playing with each other on the field at the same time with Calvin at TE and Gavin in the slot, I roll out and see my cousin in the flats and my brother up top, it was pretty cool throwing touchdowns to them,” he added. “It was really special and they’re a big part about why I enjoyed my senior year.”