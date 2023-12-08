ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls hoops extend its winning streak; Kays hand Bloom first loss

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 36, Stagg 35

Bradley-Bourbonnais won its third straight game to improve to 4-4 and 2-0 in the Southwest Suburban Conference. Sadie Grabow led the Boilermakers with 16 points. Ava Johnson tallied eight points, and Abby Bonilla contributed five points.

Kankakee 62, Bloom 26

Kankakee (8-2) handed Bloom (6-1) its first loss of the season. No individual stats were available for the Kays. Taleah Turner led all scorers with 21 points, followed by a 19-point night from Benkwasha Stroud. Nikkel Johnson also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Bishop McNamara 46, Central Catholic 40

Trinity Davis led the Fightin’ Irish with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Angel Dickerson added 13 points, five assists, six steals and five rebounds. Trinitee Thompson recorded her first-ever double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Coal City 53, Wilmington 19

Coal City improved its record to 8-1 on the season. Emma Rodriguez led the Coalers with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Mia Ferrias and Abby Gagliardo each had nine points. Abby Stiles tallied eight points, six rebounds and four steals.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Momence 44

Addi Fair scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen had 17 points, and Maddie Simms chipped in eight points.

Sydnee VanSwol totaled 19 points to pace Momence. Mya Roberson finished with seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Beecher 58, Grant Park 15

Evelyn Jablonski scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Bobcats. Aylin Lagunas contributed 15 points, and Emma Tiltges had 10 points.

Alejandra Maldonado finished with 11 points and six steals to pace the Dragons.

Iroquois West 34, Chrisman 17

Kenzie Tammen led the Raiders with 10 points. Jessye Rodriguez scored nine points, and Amelia Scharp had six points.

Peotone 47, Streator 16

Addie Graffeo scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils. Madi Schroeder finished with 11 points, and Abbie Chenoweth chipped in eight points.

Milford 44, Westville 31

Hunter Mowrey erupted for a monster double-double, totaling 23 points, 24 rebounds and three steals to help lead the Bearcats. Lillie Harris added seven points and six rebounds. Kami Muehling had eight points, three steals and two assists.

Reed-Custer 34, Herscher 24

Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 16 points, 11 rebounds, one block and a steal. Madison Keenan totaled seven points, six rebounds and four blocks. Mya Beard chipped in five points, six rebounds and four assists.

Lisle 47, Manteno 34

Sara Schmidt recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Panthers. Maddie Gesky also recorded a double-double with 10 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Central 51, Donovan-St. Anne 27

Anna Winkel totaled 19 points to lead the Comets. Gracie Schroeder and Myah Martinez each had nine points apiece.

Laylah Lou Walters paced the Wildcats with a team-high 14 points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 75, Streator 6; Coal City 72, Manteno 3; Peotone 41, Manteno 40

Coal City improved its record to 16-1 with a sweep against Streator and Peotone. The Coalers were collectively led by nine grapplers who went 2-0 in their respective weight classes. Owen Petersen (106 pounds), Cooper Morris (113), Roberto Rodriguez (126), Alex Carlson (132/138), Mason Garner (144), Brock Finch (150), Brock Widlowski (156), Cade Poyner (195) and Emmett Easton (285) each went undefeated on the evening to help lead Coal City.

Carter Watkins (175) finished as the only Manteno wrestler to go 2-0 on the evening to help pace the Panthers.

Wilmington 40, Herscher 36

Wilmington’s Landon Dooley (120 pounds), Oakley Rivera (126), Travis VanDuyne (132), Brandon Adolfino (144), Matt Swisher (157), Parker Adams (165) and Will Wilson (190) each claimed individual wins to collectively lead the Wildcats.

Owen Bollino (113), Gerrit Osenga (138), Logan Norris (150), Briadon Linnabury (175), Gavin Collins (215) and Quintin Strahan each picked up individual victories to pace the Tigers on the mat.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 85, Malcom X College 67

Fabian DeSilva led the Cavaliers with 20 points. Joshua Ray, Chavez Woods and Quest Anderson each had 11 points. Noah Mason contributed nine points, and Lucas Burton had eight points.

Wednesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 70, Iroquois West 31

Nicky Johnson poured in 22 points to lead the Panthers to victory. Ray Lee added 13 points, and Kyle McCullough contributed 11 points.

Jace Pankey paced the Raiders with 10 points. Tyler Read had six points and CJ Perzee chipped in five points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone 48, Watseka 43

Peotone improved its record to 6-3 overall. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 22 points. Addie Graffeo finished with 14 points, and Emma Iozzo had five points.

Haven Meyer scored a team-high 15 points to pace the Warriors. Jasmine Essington recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Megan Martin chipped in four points and 12 rebounds.

Iroquois West 41, Herscher 29

Ilyana Nambo scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Raiders. Abby Kraft tallied seven points and Amelia Scharp had six points.

Katelyn Borschnack totaled 12 points to pace the Tigers. Emma Powers had 11 points.

Tri-Point 47, Grant Park 21

Alejandra Maldonado paced the Dragons with eight points. Kennedy Marcotte pitched in five points, and Claire Sluis had seven steals.