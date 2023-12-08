KKC women fall to Morton; KCC men outlast Daley

KANKAKEE — KCC fell to Morton College in women’s basketball 88-51 on Thursday night.

After getting out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter, the Panthers’ attempt to continue in the second quarter would be stymied by the Cavaliers.

Jazmyn Smith scored two points immediately into the quarter, which was quickly followed by a free throw from Jaida Taylor. Another two points from Smith and a 3-pointer from Amaria Pender helped KCC match the Morton’s two-point response.

Despite a final 3-pointer from the Panthers, Smith scored another basket, and Valorie Dagg scored on an assist from Jasmine Ferrero to give the Cavaliers the final four points in the half.

KCC went into halftime trailing 34-26. Morton displayed an extremely strong offensive effort in the third quarter, scoring 30 points. The Cavaliers pushed through to score 11 points, including three free throws from Pender and one 3-pointer each from Smith and Ferrero.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Panthers led 64-37. A 12-point run by Morton was interrupted by two points from Dagg, before two points from KCC’s Harmony Reynolds ended the surge. Taylor scored two points, and Aniyah Moody added a two-pointer and two free throws.

The Panthers matched the points, but Zipporah Johnson pushed past to score the game’s final two points.

The Cavaliers fell to 5-4 this season and will host the College of Lake County at 1 pm Saturday.

Smith led KCC with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists. Taylor had 11 points, 8 rebounds and a steal. Pender had 10 points, 4 steals and 2 rebounds. Dagg and Moody added 4 points apiece.

<strong>KCC men outlasts Richard J Daley College</strong>

KCC claimed an 84-74 victory against Richard J Daley College on Tuesday night.

Early in the first half, seven points from Joshua Ray helped the Cavaliers spring out to an early 11-5 lead.

The Bulldogs responded with a scoring surge, which closed the KCC’s lead to 12-11. The Cavaliers held on to a two-point lead during most of the first half, until they went on a 10-point run to put themselves up 29-17. Daley College answered with its own run, which narrowed the KCC’s lead to 29-25.

The Cavaliers recorded two points each from Lucas Burton and Chavez Woods and five points from Khylan McKennie, but the Bulldogs would score the last four points of the half to tie the game 38-38.

Despite being tied at halftime, KCC pushed through and outscored the Bulldogs, allowing them to secure the difficult 10-point victory.

The Cavaliers matched Daley’s scoring stride for stride after the break. KCC maintained a one-point lead during the beginning of the first half after a 3-point shot from Burton pushed the Cavs ahead after a quick bucket by Daley.

After a basket from the Bulldogs put the Cavaliers down by four, Ray and Burton scored two points apiece, evening the score.

Despite a response from the Bulldogs, Ray scored on an assist from McKennie to eventually put the Cavaliers up 72-71. KCC never would lose its lead after that, expanding it through a 3-pointer from Dwain Nash and six more points from Burton.

Ray led the Cavaliers with 18 points. Khylan McKennie had 16 points, and Lucas Burton tacked on 13 points. Chavez Woods added 12 points, and Dwain Nash had seven points.

After the win, the Cavaliers improved to 7-4 and then improved to 8-4 with an 85-67 home win Thursday against Malcom X College. They hit the road Saturday for a 3 p.m. tilt against Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.

For more info on KCC athletics, go to kcc.edu/athletics.