BOYS BASKETBALL: Boilers' comeback bid falls just short to Andrew

BRADLEY — As Andrew arrived to Donald K. Turner Gymnasium for Friday night’s SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division matchup at Bradley-Bourbonnais, all eyes were on the battle between 6-foot-11 centers, the Boilermakers’ Nick Allen and the Thunderbolts’ Grantas Sakenis.

Allen dazzled with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Sakenis battled early foul trouble to emerge with 10 points and seven rebounds, but it was the Thunderbolts’ big night from the 3-point line that made the difference in Andrew’s 60-56 win.

The Thunderbolts improved to 7-1 and 2-0 in the SWSC Red while the Boilers fell to 5-2 (1-1).

With Sakenis sent to the bench with two fouls early in the first half, Andrew was forced to play small with five players around the perimeter. Their dribble-drive look with that personnel allowed them to shoot 10-for-24 (42%).

“They went to a dribble drive offense and I think we over-helped a little bit on their drives, which created some open shots,” Boilers head coach Ryan Kemp said. “That’s what happened; we over-helped and they made shots.”

The Boilers led for much of the opening quarter, but Danny Laird’s triple gave Andrew a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter, the first of five lead changes in the frame before the ‘Bolts took a 28-24 lead to the locker room after making 6-of-14 3-pointers in the first half.

The visitors kept their lead for the entire third quarter, growing it to 46-39 by the start of the fourth, but the Boilers kept at it. In a resilient fourth quarter that saw them score 12 points off of offensive rebounds alone, Tyran “Tiny” Bender and Ethan Kohl both hit buckets on back-to-back possessions to make it a one-point game at 46-45 and 48-47 before Allen’s and-one with 3:31 remaining tied the game at 50.

Allen hit a 3 of his own for the first basket of the game and displayed a knack for scoring from the low post, the mid range and from deep on his way to a game-high 21 points, and also had some crafty passes that led to six assists. And after having several shots roll in and out, Kemp thought that early shot from deep allowed him to draw defenders out to the perimeter, which freed up operating room inside as well.

“It seemed like he had about four or five that were in and out and he would have really had a monster night if those went in,” Kemp said. “A year ago in the fall he really started working on his 3-point shot, and we’re really seeing the benefits a year later.

“He’s gotta be able to do that at the next level to keep people honest.”

Laird put the Thunderbolts immediately back on top with his third and final triple of the night to make it a 53-50 game, a score the Boilers matched when Gavin Kohl made his first free-throw and then grabbed his own rebound for a putback after missing the second with 2:00 to play.

But the Boilers could never regain their early lead, as the Thunderbolts scored seven of the game’s final 10 points. Although their bid came up just short, the drive the team showed to come back is something they can take with them.

“It felt like we had three or four possessions where we caused a turnover, got a loose ball or something like that, and then were just going too fast,” Kemp said. “We wanted it so much that we were going so fast and ended up not having a great possession out of it.

“That happens a bit when you’re chasing, but we were down seven or eight and showed some great resilience to tie it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allen’s final line included 21 points, 12 boards (seven offensive), six assists and a steal. Brandon Harris added 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ethan Kohl added nine points, two rebounds and an assist before fouling out.

Athan Berchos led the Thunderbolts with 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Kaleb Simms added 14 points, James Gallagher had 13 points, Sakenis had 10 points and Laird had nine points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will head to Chicago Monday to take on Richards Career Academy at 5 p.m.